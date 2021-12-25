An explosion in cases driven by the rise of the Omicron variant has meant a Christmas season tainted by the pandemic for a second year running.

Still, people around the world are finding ways to celebrate while still staying safe at a time of surging cases.

It seems Christmas gatherings will be easier than a year ago in many places around the world.

Pope Francis, in his traditional Urbi and Orbi Christmas Day blessing on Saturday, called for dialogue to counter the isolation wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Our capacity for social relationships is sorely tried; there is a growing tendency to withdraw," the Pope said.

"On the international level, too, there is the risk of avoiding dialogue, the risk that this complex crisis will lead to taking shortcuts rather than setting out on the longer paths of dialogue," he added.

In Bethlehem's Manger Square, visitors in Santa hats and scouts beating drums marked Christmas Eve, but numbers were lower than usual.

In his homily for midnight mass celebrated in St Catherine's Church in Bethlehem, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa said celebrations were "certainly more joyful this year".

In the Philippines, people celebrated Christmas Day mass, praying for a better year after a storm that killed nearly 400 people and left hundreds of thousands homeless.

"What's important is all of us are safe," said Joy Parera, 31, said while attending mass in a typhoon-hit church.