Monday, December 27, 2021

US airlines cancel hundreds more flights as Omicron cases soar

US airlines cancelled have about 800 more flights after nixing thousands of flights during the Christmas holiday weekend, as Omicron cases across the country rise, forcing crews to isolate and travelers to seek other forms of travel.

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Delta Air Line Inc and Southwest Airlines Co were down between 2 percent and 3 percent in trading before the opening bell.

Nearly 740 flights were canceled within, into, or out of the United States by early Monday morning, a tally on flight-tracking website FlightAware.com showed.

The flight cancellations on Monday were on top of over 3,000 cancellations during the Christmas holiday weekend, typically a peak time for travel for Americans.

With rising infections, airlines have been forced to cancel flights, with pilots and cabin crew needing to quarantine, while poor weather in some areas added to travellers woes.

Cruise operators Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and Carnival Corp were also down between 1.3 percent and 2.4 percent.

Over the weekend, at least three cruise ships were forced to return to port after Covid-19 cases were detected onboard, according to media reports.

Travel firms Booking Holdings Inc, Airbnb Inc, Expedia Group Inc and Tripadvisor Inc were all down between 0.6 percent and 1.8 percent.

UK infections dip under 100,000 mark

Britain has reported 98,515 new cases of Covid-19 and 143 deaths within 28 days of a positive test result.

The data did not contain results from Northern Ireland, Scotland or Wales, due to differences in reporting practices over the Christmas period.

Denmark, Iceland report record cases

Denmark and Iceland have reported record daily coronavirus cases as the fast-spreading Omicron variant makes Europe the global hotspot for infections and deaths.

Both Nordic nations had some of Europe's lowest infection rates before Omicron's arrival.

Europe recorded the most Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past seven days, according to statistics compiled by AFP and drawn from official sources.

The five countries with the highest case rates over the last seven days were all European.

Denmark's daily infection total exceeded 15,000 for the first time, with health authorities registering 16,164 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours.

Iceland registered a record 672 cases in the past 24 hours, despite never having reported more than 200 daily cases until mid-December.

During last year's autumn wave, daily infection totals in Iceland never exceeded 100.

In neighbouring Norway, Omicron has become the dominant variant in the capital Oslo.

Swissmedic approves J&J vaccine booster

Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic has approved booster doses for Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine in people 18 years and older who have received a first vaccination.

The second dose of the vaccine can be administered, at the earliest, two months after the first dose, Swissmedic said in a statement.

It said mixed vaccinations with the J&J shot being administered six months after the second dose of Pfizer/BioNTech's or Moderna's mRNA vaccines were also authorised.

Health experts say Italy faces paralysis under quarantine rules

Health experts have urged the Italian government to relax Covid-19 quarantine rules, saying that the country otherwise risked paralysis as the highly infectious Omicron variant spreads.

Under current rules, people who have come into close contact with a Covid-19 sufferer have to self-isolate for seven days if they are vaccinated and for 10 days if they have not had a shot.

Nino Cartabellotta, head of the Gimbe health foundation, said each positive person had, on average, five to 10 close contacts, and predicted that within two weeks some one million people in Italy might have come down with Covid-19.

"That would mean there could be five to 10 million contacts to be sent to quarantine, and this is not possible," Cartabellotta told Radio Cusano Campus.

Fabrizio Pregliasco, a virologist, echoed his comment: "It's clear that at this stage and with this diffusion of Omicron, we must consider changes in the way we intervene, otherwise we're heading for a generalised lockdown."

China's Xi'an imposes 'strictest' controls to halt Covid outbreak