Serbia's president has blasted Australia for the "maltreatment" of Novak Djokovic as the world number one had his visa cancelled after arriving in Melbourne.

President Aleksandar Vucic said on Instagram on Thursday he spoke with Djokovic over the phone and told him that "the whole of Serbia is with him and that our authorities are undertaking all measures in order that maltreatment of the world's best tennis player ends as soon as possible".

"In line with all standards of international public law, Serbia will fight for Novak Djokovic, justice and truth."

"Otherwise, Novak is strong, as we all know him," the Serbian leader added.

Djokovic 'held' at Melbourne airport

Earlier Wednesday, Djokovic's father said his son was "held captive for five hours" at Melbourne airport where he had arrived to take part in this month's Australian Open where he is the nine-time champion.

"I have no idea what is going on," Srdjan Djokovic told Sputnik Serbia media outlet.

"This is a fight for a libertarian world, this is not just a fight for Novak, but a fight for the whole world."