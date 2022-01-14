Friday, January 14, 2022

Omicron surges in Japan

Amid a steady surge driven by the omicron variant, Japan has reported more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily figure in more than four months.

In the capital Tokyo, the area worst hit in the latest wave, infection numbers have jumped by more than 1,000 every day over the past three days.

The figure topped 4,000 in the last 24 hours for the first time since late August.

Brazil reels as cases soar

Brazil is suffering a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases as the Omicron variant spreads through the country, putting pressure on health services and weighing on an already sputtering economy.

Insufficient testing and a data blackout caused by hackers have made it harder for experts to track the spread of the highly contagious variant in Brazil, but there are increasingly clear signs it is hitting Latin America's largest nation hard.

Confirmed cases have almost doubled since last week, with the rolling average for the past seven days surging to 52,500, from 27,267 last Wednesday.

Experts believe the actual number is much higher, due to a shortage of tests and patchy systems for reporting and public disclosure of data.

With more than 620,000 dead, Brazil has the third-highest death toll from Covid-19, behind the United States and Russia.

Philippines adds 37,207 new cases

Philippines has witnessed a record surge in cases, registering 37,207 new infections – the highest single day tally since the pandemic began two years ago.

The new cases brought the country’s total caseload to 3.129 million, with the death toll rising by 81 to 52,815.

To counter the surge, blamed on the highly contagious omicron variant, the government extended Alert Level 3 in Metro Manila and several other regions until the end of January.

Polish Covid advisers quit in protest

Thirteen of the 17 members of Poland's Medical Council advising the prime minister on Covid-19 resigned, condemning what they said was a lack of scientific influence on policy.

Even with one of the world's highest per capita death rates, Poland has introduced much more limited measures than many other European countries to curb the spread of the coronavirus during the latest wave of infections.

Poland's government said it often had to deal with opposing opinions from various bodies, not just those of the advisers.

Some Dutch restaurants reopen defying ban

Restaurants in one Dutch city have reopened and others said they would open on Saturday regardless of whether they are included in plans by the government to ease the country's lockdown.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte was expected to order the reopening of most stores, hairdressers and gyms at a nationally televised press conference on Friday evening, as popular support for the month-long lockdown evaporates despite the strain on hospitals and record new infections.

National broadcaster NOS reported that restaurants and bars would be excluded from the reopening, citing government sources.

The government's plans "are clearly unacceptable to us, because there's no sound argumentation for it," said Dirk Beljaarts, chief executive of KHN which represents the hospitality industry.

He urged the government to consider the examples of Britain and Spain, and to listen to Dutch public opinion, which endorses a more aggressive loosening of rules.

Norway opens Covid jabs to 5-11 year-olds

Norway said it would open Covid vaccinations to 5-11 year-olds on a voluntary basis but stopped short of issuing an official recommendation.

In addition, children aged 12 to 15, who have until now been offered a single dose of the vaccine, may now receive a second dose if their parents wish, the health ministry said.

"Children rarely fall severely ill (from Covid) and knowledge about rare side effects and long-term consequences remains limited for now", Health Minister Ingvild Kjerkol said in a statement.

Hong Kong suspends transit flights from most of the world

Hong Kong International Airport has banned passengers from over 150 countries and territories from transiting in the city for a month.

Passengers who have stayed in over 150 places deemed “high risk” in the last 21 days, including the United States and Britain, will be banned from transiting in Hong Kong from January 16 to February 15.

The measure was taken by the airport in an effort to to stem the transmission of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Hong Kong is currently grappling with an Omicron outbreak, with most of the cases traced to two crew members of Cathay Pacific Airways who had broken isolation rules before testing positive.

Swedish PM tests positive for Covid as fourth wave surges

Swedish Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has tested positive for Covid-19 as a growing wave of infections driven by the Omicron variant sweeps the country.

Andersson is one of several party leaders to have tested positive for the virus in the wake of a debate in parliament earlier this week while Sweden's king, queen and crown princess have all been hit with infections this month.

The Nordic country has repeatedly set new daily records for Covid cases this month amid a mounting fourth wave of the virus, raising pressure on the healthcare system and triggering the reimposition of many restrictions.

The health agency expects cases, currently hitting highs of around 25,000 per day, to peak later this month when Sweden could reach almost 70,000 daily cases.

Anti-coronavirus measures tightened across China