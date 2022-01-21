CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Vietnam: Why are tiger models the favoured gift for the Spring Festival?
Vietnamese hope for a year of prosperity as the country’s Lunar New Year coincides with the year of the tiger.
Vietnam: Why are tiger models the favoured gift for the Spring Festival?
Thousands of 24-carat gold plated tigers are hitting high-end souvenir shops. / AFP
January 21, 2022

Vietnam is getting ready to celebrate the country’s most important festival, the Lunar New Year, which marks the arrival of spring based on the Vietnamese calendar.

Celebrations starting on February 1 will coincide with the year of the tiger – a cultural symbol of power and strength.

The zodiac sign is therefore this year’s most popular gift as people throughout the country buy gold-plated tiger models ahead of celebrations.

The year of the tiger is supposed to bring prosperity and artisans said they tried to reflect this in their work.

"The tiger in my design not only shows the animal's ferocity, but also the power, the aim of striving forward and conquering," artisan Vu Dung said of his tiger with eagle wings.

"The gold-plated tiger model will bring me the feeling of being in a higher class," said architect Pham Quang Duc who bought himself a winged tiger model for home decoration.

READ MORE: Tattoo healing: Vietnamese artist helps women cover their scars

Recommended

The Chinese zodiac

Tet, as the festival is known in Vietnam, is generally celebrated on the same day as the Chinese New Year.

The Chinese zodiac was adopted by Vietnam after the country regained independence from Chinese domination. The dynasty at the time established their own calendar based on Chinese prototypes.

Families in Vietnam prepare for the spring festival weeks in advance, saving money for food and gifts.

The sparkling gold-plated tiger models, believed to bring good luck, take days of detailed work for artisans to make.

The process requires painting, gilding, and polishing the model, which often starts with clay, then ending with a copper sculpture before being plated with gold.

"The tiger with wings model shows my hope for my works to take off and have some breakthrough in the new year," architect Duc said.

READ MORE:Vietnam's Hoi An city to phase out dog and cat meat

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions