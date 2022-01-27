China is demanding the US end “interference” in the Beijing Winter Olympics, which begin next week, in an apparent reference to a diplomatic boycott imposed by Washington and some of its allies.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the demand in a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday Beijing time, according to a news release posted on the Foreign Ministry’s website.

The US has said it will not send dignitaries to the Games, which open February 4, in a protest over China’s crackdowns on human rights.

The boycott does not prevent US athletes from taking part in the Games, which are being held under strict anti-pandemic restrictions.

China has also protested what it says are calls within the State Department to withdraw staff and their dependents from the embassy and consulates around China over the tightening rules.

The news release said Wang also called for an end to US support for self-governing Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.

