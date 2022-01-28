Friday, January 28, 2022

Britain to start rolling out Pfizer pill next month

Britain will start rolling out Pfizer's Covid-19 pill to vulnerable people next month.

The health ministry said on Friday that it was targeting the treatment of people with compromised immune systems for whom the vaccine can be less effective.

The health ministry said that Pfizer's antiviral treatment Paxlovid, a combination of Pfizer's pill with an older antiviral ritonavir, will be made available to thousands of people from Feb10.

It is the second antiviral being rolled out in Britain after molnupiravir, a pill made by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics which is being deployed to patients through the Panoramic trial.

Italy reports 143,898 new infections

Italy has reported 143,898 Covid-19 related cases against 155,697 the day before.

The health ministry said the number of deaths fell to 378 from 389.

Italy has registered 145,537 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 10.68 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 19,796 on Friday, down from 19,853 a day earlier.

Britain adds 89,176 new cases

Britain has reported a further 89,176 cases of Covid-19 and 277 more deaths, government statistics showed.

Cases and deaths are both down by 2.7% over the last seven days compared with the week before.

Merck's Covid pill active against Omicron

Merck & Co Inc and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics have said six lab studies showed their experimental oral Covid-19 drug molnupiravir was active against the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

The data evaluated the antiviral activity of molnupiravir and other Covid-19 antiviral agents against Covid-19 variants of concern. Molnupiravir is yet to be studied against Omicron in human studies, the companies said.

Molnupiravir and a rival oral pill from Pfizer Inc were authorized in the United States in December and are considered as important tools against Omicron.

Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic

Australia has suffered its deadliest day of the Covid-19 pandemic with nearly 100 deaths, but several large states expect hospital admissions to fall amid hopes that the latest wave of infections would begin to subside.

Moreover, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), the country's drug regulator, expanded the eligibility for boosters to 16- and 17-year-olds, joining the United States, Israel and Britain.

Fuelled by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, infections in Australia explodedduring the past four weeks, with around two million cases recorded.

Up until then, the country had counted just 400,000 cases since the pandemic first hit the country nearly two years ago.

But steady hospitalisation rates at around 5,000 in recent days have raised hopes that worst could be over.

"Generally the situation is stable ... and we're expecting further falls (in hospital cases)," Queensland state Chief Health Officer John Gerrard said, as hospital cases in the state fell for the third straight day to 818.

Omicron behind nearly all infections in Italy

The highly contagious Omicron variant now accounts for nearly all new infections in Italy, the National Health Institute (ISS) said, accounting for almost 96 percent of cases in a flash January 17 survey.

The previous survey from January 3 showed Omicron responsible for 81 percent of cases.

"In Italy on January 17, the Omicron variant was predominant, with an estimated prevalence of 95.8 percent, while Delta was at 4.2 percent of the sample tested", the Institute said in a statement.

The analysis is based on 2,486 swabs tested in 124 laboratories and collected in all 21 Italian regions and autonomous provinces, it said.

Worldwide, according to this week's World Health Organization report, the Omicron variant accounts for 89.1 percent of cases, while Delta accounts for 10.7 percent.

