Iraqi air strikes have killed nine suspected Daesh terrorists, including four Lebanese, in retaliation for an earlier Daesh attack on Iraqi army barracks.

Yehia Rasool, the spokesperson for Iraq’s commander in chief, said on Sunday that the joint military operations room and the air force identified the cell behind the attack as its members hid in Al Azim, north of Baghdad.

Earlier this month, Daesh militants in Iraq broke into a barracks in the mountainous Al Azim district outside the town of Baqouba on Jan 21, killed a guard, and shot dead 11 soldiers as they slept.

It was one of the boldest attacks by the terrorists in recent weeks and came amid an uptick in violence that stoked fears the group has been re-energised.

Three air strikes that were launched killed the nine terrorists, Rasool said.

