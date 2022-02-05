Queen Elizabeth II in a message to the nation said she wanted Camilla, the wife of her heir Prince Charles, to ultimately be known as Queen Consort.

The 95-year-old monarch said it was her "sincere wish" that when Charles becomes king, "Camilla will be known as Queen Consort," in a major statement on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne.

It had been expected that Camilla would be known as Princess Consort.

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my since wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," the statement said.

The status of Queen Consort is when someone is married into the royal family. Her power is related to her husband or her children who ascend to the throne.

Camilla Parker Bowles

The message ties up a loose end that has hung over the House of Windsor since Charles’ divorce from the popular Princess Diana.