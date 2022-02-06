Senegal have won their first African Cup of Nations title by beating Egypt 4-2 in a penalty shootout.

Sadio Mane scored the winning spot kick to start the celebrations on Sunday and make up for missing a penalty in the seventh minute of the game.

The final had ended 0-0 after extra time.

Senegal had lost two finals previously, including at the last African Cup in Egypt in 2019, when Mane was left inconsolable.

This time he delivered the winning moment.

The final at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, was billed as a battle between Liverpool stars Mane of Senegal and Mohamed Salah of Egypt but it never reached those heights.

Exhausted Egypt miss two shootout

Senegal missed a series of chances, including Mane's early penalty, which was saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal.