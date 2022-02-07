Three patients whose lower bodies were left completely paralysed after spinal cord injuries have been able to walk, cycle and swim using a nerve-stimulation device controlled by a touchscreen tablet.

According to reports released on Monday, the patients were able to take their first steps within an hour after neurosurgeons first implanted prototypes of a nerve-stimulation device remotely controlled by artificial-intelligence (AI) software.

The injuries were to a region called the thoracic spine, below the neck and above the lowest part of the back, and were sustained one to nine years before receiving the treatment.

Following the first implantation over the next six months, the patients regained the ability to engage in the more advanced activities - walking, cycling and swimming in community settings outside of the clinic - by controlling the nerve-stimulation devices themselves using a touchscreen tablet, the researchers said.

Grégoire Courtine and Jocelyne Bloch of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne led the study published in the journal Nature Medicine. They helped establish a Netherlands-based technology company called Onward Medical that is working to commercialise the system.

The company expects to launch a trial in about a year involving 70 to 100 patients, primarily in the United States, Courtine said.

READ MORE:High-tech mirror helps gym fans perfect their workout moves