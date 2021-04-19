Monday, April 19

UK adds India to travel 'red list' after virus surge

Britain has imposed its strictest travel curbs on India after an explosion of coronavirus cases there, hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson called off a trip to New Delhi.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said India was being added to Britain's "red list" of countries, banning all arrivals from India except for UK or Irish nationals, who must pay to stay in a government-approved quarantine hotel for 10 days on their return.

Ireland registers three cases of Indian Covid-19 variant

Ireland has registered its first three cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in India, a senior health official said on Monday.

Cillian De Gascun, the head of Ireland's national virus laboratory, told journalists at least two of the cases were related to travel.

He said the variant was still classified as a "variant of interest" rather than a "variant of concern."

Italy reports 316 coronavirus deaths, 8,864 new cases

Italy has reported 316 coronavirus-related deaths against 251 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 8,864 from 12,694.

Italy has registered 117,243 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.88 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 23,742 on Monday, slightly up from 23,648 a day earlier.

There were 141 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 163 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 3,244 from a previous 3,311.

WHO says world seeing increased cases across all age groups

A leading epidemiologist at the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the latest rise in Covid-19 infections worldwide reflected increases among all age groups.

"We are seeing increased rates of transmission across all age groups," Maria van Kerkhove told a WHO briefing, adding that last week saw 5.2 million cases reported, the highest weekly increase since the start of the pandemic.

"We are seeing a slight age shift in some countries, driven by social mixing," she added.

Britain reports four Covid-19 daily deaths

Britain has reported just four deaths in latest daily Covid-19 figures, government statistics showed, the lowest number of deaths since September.

Death totals are often lower on Mondays due to delays in reporting deaths over the weekend.

There were 2,963 new Covid-19 cases reported, with 32.93million people receiving a first Covid-19 vaccine dose. More than 10 million people have now received two doses of a Covid-19vaccine.

Turkey reports 55,149 new cases, 341 more deaths

Turkey has recorded 55,149 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, data from the Health Ministry showed, down from a record of more than 63,000 cases reported on Friday.

The data also showed 341 people died due to Covid-19 in the same period, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 36,267.

World can bring pandemic under control within months - WHO chief

The world has the means to bring the global COVID-19 pandemic under control in the coming months, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) told a daily news briefing on Monday.

"We have the tools to bring this pandemic under control in amatter of months, if we apply them consistently and equitably,"Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

All adult Indians to be eligible for virus vaccine from May

India has said that it will open its Covid-19 vaccination drive to all adults from May 1, as the vast nation battles a massive spike in infections that has overwhelmed its healthcare system.

"In a meeting chaired by (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, an important decision of allowing vaccination to everyone above the age of 18 from 1st May has been taken," the health ministry said in a statement.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine 97.6% effective - scientist

Russian scientist Denis Logunov, a lead developer of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has said that the shot had proven itself 97.6% effective against Covid-19 in a real-world assessment, based on data from 3.8 million people.

The new effectiveness rate is higher than the 91.6 percent rate outlined in results from a large-scale trial of Sputnik V and published in The Lancet medical journal earlier this year.

Using a database of people who received both doses of the vaccine, scientists at Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, which developed it, calculated a real-world effectiveness rate of 97.6 percent, Logunov said during a presentation for the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Argentina reopens schools in capital despite virus peak

Schools in Buenos Aires, Argentina have reopened following a court order that annulled a federal decision of maintaining online classes for two more weeks.

The announcement has been made by Mayor Horacio Rodriguez Larreta late Sunday.

Rodriguez said the city will not adhere to the decree of President Alberto Fernandez and they will perform in-person classes as usual on Monday.

His decision was based on a judge ruling a day earlier that sided with parents and some teacher groups in the city about face-to-face classes.

The South American nation has recorded about 2.7 million cases and more than 59,200 deaths, while over 2.3 million have recovered from the disease so far.

Covid alert in Vanuatu after infected body washes ashore

Vanuatu has slapped travel restrictions on its most populous island after tests confirmed a body that washed ashore on the largely coronavirus-free Pacific nation was infected with Covid-19.

Government sources said the deceased was a Filipino sailor whose vessel had left Port Vila a day before his body was found washed up near a village about five kilometres (3.1 miles) outside the city on Sunday 11 April.

It was not clear how or where the man died, or how his body ended up in the sea.

The Pacific island nation has recorded only three coronavirus cases, all in arriving travellers, and the National Disaster Management Office said it was taking steps to ensure there was no transmission among the population of 200,000.

Turkey's Covid-19 deaths rise four-fold over past month

Turkey's Covid-19 deaths have risen four-fold over the past month, with the number of patients in critical condition doubling over the period, according to a tally of Health Ministry data.

Anadolu Agency evaluated figures recorded nationwide from March 18 - April 18.

In February, when coronavirus restrictions including lockdowns were still in place, 129 fatalities were recorded on the first day of the month, with deaths dropping to 66 on the last day of the month.

As restrictions were relaxed in March, a spike in fatalities was reported. On March 1, 69 people died and this figure rose to 81 on March 18.

On March 21, the fatalities reached three digits with 102 people losing the battle against the virus. The figures kept rising throughout the month with the virus claiming 152 lives on March 31.

The upward trend continued in April as well. The Health Ministry reported 176 fatalities on April 1, with deaths reaching 211 on April 6.

Some 318 people died on April 18 due to the coronavirus, thus raising the month-on-month death toll four times.

Philippines lifts suspension on AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60s

The Philippines has lifted a suspension on the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for people under 60, an official said Monday, arguing "the benefits outweigh the risk" as the country battles record infections.

Philippine Health Undersecretary Rosario Vergeire said the drug regulator had recommended "extra precautions" for administering the shot to people with certain existing health conditions.