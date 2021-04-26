POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Countries spent nearly $2T on defence in 2020 despite Covid-19 crisis
US, China, India, Russia and the UK were the top five spenders, contributing 62% of total global military expenditure, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.
Countries spent nearly $2T on defence in 2020 despite Covid-19 crisis
With the world's biggest defence budget, US accounted for 39 percent of total global military expenditure in 2020. / AFP
April 26, 2021

Global military expenditure rose by 2.6 percent to $1.98 trillion last year even as some defence funds were reallocated to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute has said in a report.

The five biggest spenders in 2020, which together accounted for 62 percent of military spending worldwide, were the United States, China, India, Russia and Britain in that order.

"We can say with some certainty that the pandemic did not have a significant impact on global military spending in 2020," SIPRI researcher Diego Lopes da Silva said in a statement.

US tops list with $778B spending

As global GDP declined because of the pandemic, military spending as a share of GDP reached a global average of 2.4 percent in 2020, up from 2.2 percent in 2019.

However, some countries such as Chile and South Korea redirected part of their planned military spending to their pandemic response. 

Several others including Brazil and Russia spent considerably less than their initial military budgets for 2020.

US military expenditure reached an estimated $778 billion last year, 4.4 percent than in 2019. 

Recommended

With the world's biggest defence budget, the United States accounted for 39 percent of total global military expenditure in 2020.

READ MORE: NATO, US forces to coordinate for Afghanistan withdrawal

China's military expenditure at $252B

It was the third consecutive year of growth in US military spending, following seven years of continuous reductions.

China's military expenditure, the second highest in the world, is estimated to have totalled $252 billion in 2020, a rise of 1.9 percent from the previous year. 

Chinese military spending has risen for 26 consecutive years, the longest series of uninterrupted increases by any country in SIPRI's database. 

READ MORE: US to send warships to Black Sea as tensions rise in Ukraine's Donbass

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Maduro signs decree granting security powers in case of military intervention amid tensions with US
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move