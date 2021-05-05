WORLD
2 MIN READ
Woman gives birth to nine healthy babies
Mali's health ministry said 25-year-old Halima Cisse had given birth to five girls and four boys by Caesarean section in Morocco.
Woman gives birth to nine healthy babies
Cases of women successfully carrying septuplets to term are rare, and nonuplets even rarer. / AA
May 5, 2021

A Malian woman has given birth to nonuplets in Morocco and all nine babies are "doing well", her government said, although Moroccan authorities had yet to confirm what would be an extremely rare case.

Mali's government flew 25-year-old Halima Cisse, a woman from the north of the poor West African state, to Morocco for better care on March 30. 

She was initially believed to have been carrying septuplets.

Cases of women successfully carrying septuplets to term are rare, and nonuplets even rarer.

Moroccan health ministry spokesman Rachid Koudhari said he had no knowledge of such a multiple birth having taken place in one of the country's hospitals.

But Mali's health ministry said in a statement that Cisse had given birth to five girls and four boys by Caesarean section.

Recommended

"The mother and babies are doing well so far," Mali's Health Minister Fanta Siby told AFP, adding that she had been kept informed by the Malian doctor who accompanied Cisse to Morocco.

They are due to return home in several weeks' time, she added.

Doctors had been concerned about Cisse's health, according to local press reports, as well as her babies' chances of survival.

Mali's health ministry said in a statement that ultrasound examinations conducted in both Mali and Morocco had suggested that Cisse was carrying seven babies.

Siby offered her congratulations to "the medical teams of Mali and Morocco, whose professionalism is at the origin of the happy outcome of this pregnancy".

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media