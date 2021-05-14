Between July and November 2021, one of the most ambitious public art projects is coming to life in the body of Little Amal, a 3.5-metre puppet representing a fictitious 9-year-old Syrian girl. During The Walk, Little Amal will travel from the Turkish-Syrian border in Gaziantep to Manchester, UK to highlight the refugee crisis that has been shadowed by the coronavirus pandemic, and to raise funds for refugees in Europe.

The international project is wide in scope, travelling through many countries. TRT World has talked to its representatives in Turkey, the originating location of The Walk: Recep Tuna, cultural manager, Yesim Gurer Oymak, the Deputy Director-General for Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV), and Ayse Bulutgil, Communications Group Director at IKSV.

Yesim Gurer Oymak has been working at IKSV since 2006. Prior to her current role as Deputy Director-General, she was the Director of the Istanbul Music Festival for 12 years as well as the Leyla Gencer Voice Competition, a triennial event organised in collaboration with La Scala Academy.

Recep Tuna worked at the Consulate General of the Netherlands in Istanbul between 2005 and 2017 as the policy officer for press, cultural affairs, and civil society support programs. He has been in close collaboration with colleagues at IKSV for various international cultural and artistic activities during that period, before moving to Izmir in 2017 and starting to work as an independent cultural manager.

TRT World: You are the producers of The Walk in Turkey. Could you tell us a bit about The Walk?

The Walk is the latest production from Good Chance, a free outdoor festival of art in support of refugees that will take place through Turkey and Europe from July to November 2021, led by Artistic Director Amir Nizar Zuabi, and made in collaboration with hundreds of international cultural, civic, and humanitarian partners.

A 3.5-metre-tall puppet of a young refugee girl, created by Handspring Puppet Company, will travel through cities, towns and villages across Turkey, Greece, Italy, France, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and the UK, welcomed by cultural events at every stage. The Walk is a celebration of art, hope and shared humanity that aims to unite communities and refocus attention on the urgent refugee crisis, whilst reshaping the narrative to highlight the positive contributions refugees and immigrants make.

Little Amal was based on a character in Good Chance’s first production The Jungle, a play about the Calais migrant camp in 2015 - that of a little Syrian girl who represented the many unaccompanied minors at the camp. However, Little Amal the puppet is also an emblem of all young refugees and represents the countless millions of children who are displaced not just in Turkey and Europe, but all around the world. By telling this story in Turkey and Europe, The Walk hopes to increase understanding and empathy about the refugee crisis, by highlighting both the urgent needs of young refugees - especially with regards to access to education - and their great potential if they are treated with humanity. This is a universal message that applies globally.

Who will walk along with the puppet? Who is the puppeteer? What can you tell me about him/her?

It takes four puppeteers to bring Little Amal to life: one on each arm, one supporting the back, and the final puppeteer in the centre of Amal, walking on a pair of stilts and surrounded by Amal’s torso. This puppeteer also controls ‘the harp’: a complex tapestry of strings that bring Little Amal’s face, head and eyes to life. A team of between 10 and 12 puppeteers will accompany Amal on her journey, who will rotate in teams of four as she walks.

How did you get involved with The Walk?

A delegation from the Good Chance Theatre including the producers Tracey Seaward and David Lan came to Turkey two years ago to investigate the possibilities of developing the project. They visited various cities including Istanbul and Izmir. We met them separately and became very excited about the project.

The project is a unique artistic manifestation which raises awareness on a very important humanitarian problem of today. We are all very much concerned about the difficulties faced by refugees not only on a global scale but also right here, in our own country. Most of the time arts and culture are neglected when the subject is refugee crises. Yet, the dialogue between diverse communities of a country can only be built by getting to know each other’s culture. Art is a very important medium to build cultural bridges and contribute to the multicultural structure of a country like ours.

When Good Chance Theatre decided to implement the project, they contacted us for further assistance. After a series of talks, we eagerly became the producers of The Walk in Turkey. IKSV provided advice on the route in Turkey, and together with Recep Tuna, presented artistic suggestions and established relations with institutions, associations, civil society actors and communities along the way.

IKSV is also responsible for developing relationships with public authorities including the Ministry of Tourism and Culture and leading on the acquisition of public performance and filming permission together with AZ Celtic Films. Recep Tuna is leading the artistic relationships across the route in Turkey, including finding the right collaborators in each town and city and bringing their events of welcome to life.

What are the challenges of bringing such a huge project to life in Turkey with many organisations that are independent of each other?

The goodwill and sincerity of the cause helped us a lot to overcome the challenges of such a huge project. The main issue is to find the right local partners along the route of The Walk in Turkey. Through our existing networks, we researched the cultural life of each town and city along the way and identified partners that are already active within the cultural and artistic scene.