Chinese scientists created coronavirus in a lab and then tried to conceal it by "reverse engineering" variants of the deadly virus to make it appear as if it developed from bats, claims a new study reported by the Daily Mail.

Covid-19, which emerged in China in late 2019, has killed 3.34 million people, cost the world trillions of dollars in lost income and upended normal life for billions of people.

The new study, obtained by the Daily Mail and due for publication soonin the Quarterly Review of Biophysics Discovery, alleges the "deliberate destruction, concealment or contamination of data" and says the authors have "prima facie evidence of retro-engineering in China".

The journal article, written by British Professor Angus Dalgleish and Norwegian scientist Dr Birger Sorensen, also notes the silencing of scientists in China who spoke out about the virus.

China has been accusing the US of politicising the pandemic and saying that international experts had "repeatedly praised China's open and transparent attitude" to Covid origins.

"Some people in the United States completely ignore facts and science," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters on Thursday.

Changing tide

Dalgleish and Sorensen alleged that they noticed "unique fingerprints" in the coronavirus that suggest manipulation in a laboratory around a year ago but were rejected for publication by major scientific journals due to beliefs that the virus originated from a bat.

In its final report, written jointly with Chinese scientists, a WHO-led team that spent four weeks in and around Wuhan in January and February said the virus had probably been transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, and that a lab leak was "extremely unlikely" as a cause.

But in May, a group of leading scientists said the origin of the novel coronavirus is still unclear and the theory that it was caused by a laboratory leak needs to be taken seriously until there is a rigorous data-led investigation that proves it wrong.

READ MORE: WHO: Covid-19 'very likely' first jumped into humans from animals

Pressure from Washington