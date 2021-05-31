The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) has said it would move next month's Copa America to Brazil, after original host nation Argentina pulled out at the last minute due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The decision means the oldest international tournament in the world will kick off as planned on June 13, with the final on July 10.

"The 2021 Copa America will be played in Brazil!" CONMEBOL said in a statement on Monday.

"The start and finish dates are confirmed. The host cities and the matches will be revealed by CONMEBOL in the coming hours."

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after Argentina said its Covid-19 outbreak meant it could not longer host and despite the fact that Brazil is still fighting its own battle with the coronavirus.

Financial importance