Belgium will return a painting to the family of a German Jewish couple from whom it was stolen after they fled Germany during World War II.

"Blumenstilleben" or "Still life with Flowers" was painted in 1913 by Lovis Corinth and has been kept in the collection of the Royal Museums of Fine Arts in Brussels, alongside around 30 other works thought to have been stolen during World War II.

After decades of analysis and research, experts have concluded that the painting was looted from a warehouse by officials of the German occupation from goods owned by German Jewish refugees.