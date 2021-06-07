Floyd Mayweather has predictably dominated YouTube star Logan Paul in an eight round exhibition fight at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Mayweather, who weighed in at 155 lbs with his opponent tipping the scales at 189.5 lbs, produced a typically slick performance much to the delight of a substantial crowd at the home of the Miami Dolphins.

Intermittent rain throughout the evening failed to put a damper on Mayweather’s first performance since beating Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018.

With the likes of former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield watching on from ringside, internet sensation Paul, 26, produced a few moments of menace yet no way near enough to trouble Mayweather, who brought an end to his boxing career in 2017 with a record of 50-0 after beating UFC star Conor McGregor in Las Vegas.