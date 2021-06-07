POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Mayweather dominates but fails to knockout Logan Paul in exhibition match
The fight was declared an exhibition rather than a licensed, professional bout which meant there were no judges and the only way to triumph was to stop or knock-out the opponent within the eight scheduled three minute rounds.
Mayweather dominates but fails to knockout Logan Paul in exhibition match
Floyd Mayweather Jr. (Green Trunks) fights Logan Paul (Yellow Trunks) during an exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium on June 6, 2021. / Reuters
June 7, 2021

Floyd Mayweather has predictably dominated YouTube star Logan Paul in an eight round exhibition fight at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Mayweather, who weighed in at 155 lbs with his opponent tipping the scales at 189.5 lbs, produced a typically slick performance much to the delight of a substantial crowd at the home of the Miami Dolphins.

Intermittent rain throughout the evening failed to put a damper on Mayweather’s first performance since beating Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018.

With the likes of former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield watching on from ringside, internet sensation Paul, 26, produced a few moments of menace yet no way near enough to trouble Mayweather, who brought an end to his boxing career in 2017 with a record of 50-0 after beating UFC star Conor McGregor in Las Vegas.

Recommended

This was declared an exhibition rather than a licensed, professional bout which meant there were no judges and the only way to triumph was to stop or knock-out the opponent within the eight scheduled three minute rounds.

Paul, who was taking part in his third fight after two encounters against fellow YouTuber KSI, was predictably outclassed by the 44 year-old Mayweather who barely broke sweat and delivered a number of punishing blows to stop his American opponent from making any headway.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Maduro signs decree granting security powers in case of military intervention amid tensions with US
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move