Mass HIV outbreak in Pakistan's southern province of Sindh continues to claim children's lives, two years after a whistleblower doctor uncovered a scandal involving the re-use of needles.

The scandal came to light in 2019 and two years later the number of patients now stands at more than 1,500, according to data from the provincial health ministry.

Pakistan's largest HIV testing and treatment centre was established in the rural town of Rota Dero in the wake of the disaster, dishing out life-saving anti-retroviral drugs.

But affected families must cover further costs arising from the illness themselves.

"They tell us to go for further tests in private hospitals, but we don't have sufficient money," says Shahzado Shar, whose five-year-old son was one of hundreds who tested positive in 2019.

Shar told AFP how his son continues to suffer from regular fever, abdominal and kidney pain.

Around 30 other children are also HIV positive in their small village of Subhani Shar, just a few kilometres from Rato Dero.

Pakistan's public hospitals, located largely in cities, are often chaotic and inefficient, leaving rural families to rely on private clinics they can seldom afford that are often stuffed with unlicensed doctors.

At least 50 children have died since they were diagnosed, said paediatric specialist Fatima Mir, from Aga Khan University in Karachi, who has analysed the data – though she had expected the number to be higher given the malnutrition and poverty among families in the area.

Authorities blamed a single physician – a popular child specialist in Rato Dero – for causing the outbreak.

Muzaffar Ghangro is currently out on bail, with court hearings repeatedly pushed back, much to the anger of many families.

He denies the charges laid against him, saying other doctors have pinned the outbreak on him because of his successful practice.

'Ruthless' malpractice

Poor infection control is rife across impoverished Pakistan, where doctors often re-use equipment to cut costs – out of necessity or greed.

The doctor who first exposed Sindh's dirty needle scandal says little has changed since 2019.

"Things are as bad as they were at the time of the outbreak," said whistleblower Imran Akbar Arbani, who called malpractice in the country "ruthless".

Arbani took his data on the outbreak to local media after discovering an alarming number of babies with HIV in Rato Dero, where he has a private clinic.