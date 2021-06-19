CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Mona Lisa reproduction sells for $3.4M at Christie's
"This is madness, this is an absolute record for a Mona Lisa reproduction," a Christie's spokeswoman said.
Mona Lisa reproduction sells for $3.4M at Christie's
A woman looks at the Hekking "Mona Lisa", a reproduction of Leonardo Da Vinci's Mona Lisa at Christie’s auction house in Paris, France, June 11, 2021. / Reuters
June 19, 2021

A European collector has bought a 17th century copy of Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa painting for $3.4 million ) 2.9 million euros), a record for a Mona Lisa reproduction, in an auction at Christie's in Paris.

Known as the "Hekking Mona Lisa," after its owner who unsuccessfully argued that a copy he had bought in the 1950s was the real thing, is one of many reproductions of the original, which hangs in the Paris Louvre museum.

"This is madness, this is an absolute record for a Mona Lisa reproduction," a Christie's spokeswoman said.

"Salvator Mundi" has the record

Recommended

She said there had been 14 bidders in an international auction and that in the last hour, the bids soared from 500,000 to 2.4 million euros, before a final bid of 2.9 million was made.

The Louvre's original is not for sale. But in 2017, Christie's New York sold da Vinci’s"Salvator Mundi" for $450 million to an unidentified telephone bidder, making it the most expensive piece of art ever sold at auction.

READ MORE:Algorithm art fetches $432,500 at NY auction - Christie's

READ MORE: Painting stolen by Nazis set to break record at auction

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions