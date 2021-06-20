POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Turkey win CEV Men's Volleyball European Golden League 2021
Turkey’s national men's volleyball team win final with sets of 25-11, 25-20, 18-25, 25-21 in Belgium's Kortrijk.
Turkey win CEV Men's Volleyball European Golden League 2021
Players of Turkey National Men's Volleyball Team pose for a photo during press day organisation, Istanbul, Turkey, May 25, 2021. / AA
June 20, 2021

Turkey’s national men's volleyball team have beaten Ukraine to become winner of CEV Volleyball European Golden League 2021.

Turkey won on Sunday the final with the sets of 25-11, 25-20, 18-25 and 25-21 in Belgium's Kortrijk.

They sealed the title in the tournament back-to-back. The national team won the Golden League in 2019, the 2020 edition was cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic.

Recommended

Adis Lagumdzija was the top scorer of the match with 23 points, Yigit Gulmezoglu accompanied Adis with 16 points of his own.

Efe Mandiraci had the winning point for Turkey with a spike, his only point in the match.

READ MORE: Turkish women's volleyball team qualify for 2020 Olympics 

READ MORE: Turkey beat North Macedonia 3-0 in European Volleyball

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Maduro signs decree granting security powers in case of military intervention amid tensions with US
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move