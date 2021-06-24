Cristiano Ronaldo equalled the all-time international scoring record with his 109th goal for Portugal as the reigning champions scraped into the last 16 of Euro 2020 along with Germany and Spain.

The Portugal captain netted a pair of penalties in a 2-2 draw with world champions France in Budapest to send his team through as one of the four best third-placed sides on a dramatic night in Group F.

Germany needed an 84th-minute equaliser from Leon Goretzka to rescue a nervy 2-2 draw with Hungary in Munich, setting up a heavyweight showdown with England at Wembley next week.

The 36-year-old Ronaldo gave Portugal the lead just after the half-hour mark with his first spot-kick, before France hit back through Karim Benzema's two goals either side of half-time.

But, with Portugal heading out as it stood with Hungary leading Germany, Ronaldo converted another penalty on the hour to help send Portugal through to a clash with top-ranked Belgium.

"We did everything I wanted us to do (in the 4-2 defeat) against Germany," Portuguese coach Fernando Santos told RTP.

"The result was clearly fair."

His fifth goal of the group stage extended his record tally of Euro goals to 14 and drew him level with former Iran striker Ali Daei, in his 178th international match.

France finished top of the group on five points and will take on Switzerland in the first knockout round.

"It was a fight, it wasn't easy," France coach Didier Deschamps told TF1.

"I know very well that a new competition will be starting from the last 16."

READ MORE:Wembley to host over 60,000 fans for Euro 2020 semifinals and final

Germany comes from behind

Germany narrowly avoided a repeat of their group stage exit at the 2018 World Cup, twice coming from behind against Hungary to advance as runners-up.

Adam Szalai gave Hungary a shock early lead and although Germany drew level through Kai Havertz in the second half, Andras Schaefer soon put the visitors back in front, only to be eliminated by Goretzka's late goal.

"We made mistakes but fought and showed superb morale," said Germany coach Joachim Loew.

"It was not for the faint-hearted. Now it will be a real highlight to play against England at Wembley."

Spain found their form at the right time, crushing Slovakia 5-0 in Seville to qualify for the last 16 as runners-up of Group E behind Sweden.