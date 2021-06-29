Adidas and Gap Inc have been among the best performing fashion brands at tackling gender inequality, according to a new index which found that most retailers are failing to support women in their boardrooms and factories.

The World Benchmarking Alliance (WBA)'s Gender Benchmark showed that nearly two-thirds of the top 35 apparel brands have not publicly backed gender equality and women's empowerment, while only 14 firms have implemented gender-specific policies.

The index — which examined factors such as the gender pay gap, representation in leadership, and policies to stop violence and harassment — gave the companies an average score of 29 points out of a possible 100, which the WBA called "concerning".

Adidas, Gap and VF Corp — known for brands from The North Face and Timberland to Vans — were the only three fashion industry giants to score more than 50 points on the WBA's index.

"We see a marked difference between what companies say and do on vital issues such as pay, gender balance in leadership and violence and harassment," said Pauliina Murphy, engagement director at the WBA, a global non-profit organisation.

"This lip service has to stop," she said in a statement.

Gender inequality in fashion

The garment industry is estimated to employ more than 60 million workers globally — mostly women — and regularly comes under scrutiny over labour exploitation and sexual harassment.

Activists have said that pressure from brands on suppliers to deliver clothes quickly and cheaply is fuelling exploitation — from a lack of bathroom breaks to verbal and sexual abuse — in a trend that has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.