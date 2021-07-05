The Metropolitan Opera has reached an agreement on a labour contract with its locked out stagehands, the second of three major deals needed to resume performances in September following the pandemic.

The agreement was reached early on Saturday, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal is subject to ratification by the union, which could take place as early as Tuesday.

The deal was first reported by the website Operawire.

Met spokeswoman Lee Abrahamian did not respond to a mess age seeking comment and Jamie Horwitz, spokesman for Local One of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), declined comment Sunday.

READ MORE: Opera singer Castellino sings 'Rise to Mars' to inspire future scientists

Season to kick off with "Fire Shut Up in My Bones"