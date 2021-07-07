Wednesday, July 7:

WHO says world at perilous point in pandemic

More than four million people have now died of Covid-19 infections, the WHO has said, as many richer nations prepared to loosen restrictions even as countries in Asia battle surging infections.

Indonesia has become a global hotspot, with hospitals having to turn away patients, authorities forced to import oxygen supplies and a record 1,040 deaths reported on Wednesday.

"The world is at a perilous point in this pandemic," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, calling the four-million figure an underestimate of the true toll.

He said some countries with high vaccination coverage were "relaxing as though the pandemic is already over", while others have seen sharp spikes in cases because of highly-transmissible variants and a "shocking inequity" in access to vaccines.

UK daily cases surpass 30,000 for first time since January

Britain has reported 32,548 cases of Covid-19, the first time the figure has surpassed 30,000 since January as the government looks set to ease almost all coronavirus measures later this month.

An additional 33 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were also registered, according to official data.

Turkey registers 5,160 new cases

Turkey has reported 5,160 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, and 52 related deaths, according to the official figures.

Since it launched the vaccination drive in January, the country has given over 55.34 million vaccine doses, the Health Ministry data showed.

More than 36.87 million people have gotten their first doses, while over 16.2 million are fully vaccinated.

Italy reports 1,010 new cases

Italy has reported 14 coronavirus-related deaths against 24 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 1,010 from 907.

Italy has registered 127,718 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.27 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,234 on Wednesday, down from 1,271 a day earlier.

CoviVac vaccine effective against Delta variant

The developer of CoviVac, one of Russia's vaccines against Covid-19, has said that it is effective against the highly infectious Delta variant, TASS news agency reported.

Russia is trying to contain a rise in cases and deaths and has introduced mandatory vaccination in Moscow and some other regions for a wide group of citizens, mainly using Sputnik V, Russia's flagship shot, the first of four domestic vaccines to be registered.

Aidar Ishmukhametov, general director of the centre that developed CoviVac, said studies had showed it was equally effective against the Delta strain as against the Alpha strain of the virus.

The developer in early June said CoviVac was more than 80 percent effective against Covid-19.

Russia's coronavirus task force said on Wednesday 725 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, just shy of the record daily rise in deaths, and taking the national death toll to 140,041.

Vietnam's biggest city sees panic-buying over virus lockdown fears

Anticipation of stricter movement curbs triggered panic-buying in Vietnam's economic hub Ho Chi Minh City, the epicentre of its coronavirus outbreak, while media reported unrest at a city jail where dozens of inmates were infected.

The health ministry said outbound travellers from the city of 9 million people would be subjected to a week of quarantine and testing at their destinations, a day after dozens of flights were suspended to control the spread.

Shelves at the supermarkets were being emptied since late Tuesday, witnesses said, in preparation for tighter measures, as the country reported more than 1,000 daily coronavirus cases for the first time.

"They have bought everything, and now I can't buy any food for my kids, not even eggs," said a witness, who asked to be referred to by one name, Huong.

Resident Truong Thi Ngoc said wet markets had closed and finding food was difficult.

"Many of the shelves are completely empty, and I'm very worried about the situation," Ngoc said.

Turkmenistan makes vaccination mandatory

Turkmenistan's healthcare ministry said it was making vaccination mandatory for all residents aged 18 and over as the former Soviet region of Central Asia reported a fresh spike in new cases.

Turkmenistan has reported no cases but introduced a number of restrictions such as setting out requirements for wearing face masks.

Neighbouring Kazakhstan made vaccinations mandatory for a wide range of public and private sector employees last month, following the example of Russia.

Turkmenistan's healthcare ministry said in an announcement published by state media that exceptions would only be made for those with medical contraindications to inoculation. The gas-rich nation has procured vaccines from Russia and China.

Indonesia reports record deaths of more than 1,000

Indonesia reported 34,379 new infections and 1,040 new deaths, both daily records, data from the country's Covid-19 task force showed.

It was the third consecutive day of record new infections in Indonesia and the fourth straight day for record deaths, which brought total infections to 2,379,297 and fatalities to 62,908.

Russia reports 23,962 new cases, 725 deaths

Russia reported 23,962 new cases, including 5,621 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,682,634.

The government virus task force said 725 people had died of virus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 140,041.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths from April 2020 to April 2021.

China administered total of 1.33B doses of vaccines by July 6

China administered around 13.25 million doses of vaccine on July 6, taking the total to 1.33 billion doses, data from the National Health Commission showed.

Indonesia expands nationwide virus curbs

Indonesia has expanded nationwide coronavirus curbs to battle its deadliest Covid-19 wave yet, as the death toll rocketed with the government warning that the worst may be yet to come.

The new restrictions would apply to dozens of cities and extend from Sumatra island in the west to easternmost Papua as the highly infectious Delta variant rips across the Southeast Asian archipelago after battering densely populated Java.

"Cases are also rising in other regions and we need to pay attention to the availability of hospitals" there, said senior minister Airlangga Hartarto, who added the government has decided to extend the restrictions until July 20.

The country's hospitals are buckling under the pressure as a wave of sick patients flood the overwhelmed healthcare system.

This week the government rolled out new virus curbs in the hard-hit capital Jakarta, across Java and on holiday island Bali as it reported Tuesday a record 31,189 new infections and 728 deaths, as much as seven times the daily mortality rate less than a month ago.

Southeast Asia's worst-hit nation could see cases soar to more than 50,000 a day, authorities warned Tuesday.

Singapore to ease more virus curbs

Singapore will further loosen coronavirus restrictions from next week, including allowing up to five people to dine at restaurants, its health ministry said.

Restrictions will further ease around the end of July when at least half of the population are expected to be fully inoculated. That will include more liberal social measures for those vaccinated, like gatherings of up to eight people, the ministry said.