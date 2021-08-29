Sunday, August 29, 2021

Turkey reports 255 more fatalities

Turkey's Health Ministry has reported 17,332 new coronavirus cases, while as many as 255 more people have died of the virus.

Over 47.8 million people have gotten their first vaccine dose, while more than 36.64 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 8.35 million people.

Israel offers Covid vaccine booster to ages 12 and up

Israel has widened access to a third coronavirus vaccine jab to anyone aged 12 and up, with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett insisting it was an effective way to contain an infection surge.

Moves by several nations to offer third jabs have faced criticism including from the World Health Organization, which insists poorer countries should gain wider access to vaccines before wealthy ones offer booster shots.

But with Israel, a country of 9.3 million, approaching daily infection tallies that regularly exceed 8,000 and serious Covid cases, Bennett has pressed ahead with the booster scheme.

UK records 61 deaths and 33,196 cases

Britain has recorded a further 61 Covid deaths and 33,196 more cases, official data has shown.

Infections in the last seven days rose by 5.8 percent on the week before, and weekly deaths jumped by 16 percent. The Sunday figure for fatalities tends to be lower than weekdays due to a delay by some hospitals in reporting deaths.

Britain has recorded an average of 114 daily deaths in the last week.

Italy reports 37 deaths and 5,959 new cases

Italy reported 37 coronavirus-related deaths, down from 54 the previous day, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 5,959 from 6,860, the health ministry has said.

A total of 129,093 deaths linked to Covid-19 have been registered in Italy since its outbreak emerged in February last year. That is the second-highest tally in Europe behind Britain and the eighth-highest globally. Italy has reported 4.53 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,133, up from 4,111 a day earlier.

There were 44 new admissions to intensive care units, increasing from 42 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 525 from a previous 511.

Some 223,086 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 293,464, the health ministry said.

Thousands protest in Berlin against Covid curbs, vaccines

Several thousand people have marched through the streets of Berlin for a second day of unauthorised protest against coronavirus vaccinations and restrictions aimed at curbing a fourth wave of the pandemic.

Shouting "Hands off our children", the protesters waved signs decrying what they called "vaccination apartheid" as parts of Germany consider imposing tougher restrictions on people who are not vaccinated against coronavirus.

Dozens of police dressed in riot gear sought to control the march through residential streets in eastern Berlin.

Minister: Virus sets South Africa schools back 20 years

At least 10,000 children in South Africa have dropped out of school since the pandemic started, with students learning half or less than average in 2020 due to coronavirus, the education ministry has said.

Face-to-face lessons have only partially resumed since South Africa's schools reopened in June last year, after more than two months of home-schooling to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Public schools have since been shut again over shorter periods – including a delayed start to the 2021 academic year – and most students still only physically attend class on a rotational basis to avoid crowding.

Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that as a result, children in 2020 learnt between 50 and 75 percent less than the previous year's average.

Coronavirus interruptions have also affected attendance, with 10,000 fewer children aged between seven and 14 enrolled in school in 2021, according to a preliminary analysis by the Department of Basic Education.

Enrolment was also 25,000 lower than expected for children aged between four and six, although less concerning for secondary school students.

Tehran thieves attack car, steal Covid-19 shots

The police chief for Iran’s capital says a gang of thieves has robbed scores of Covid-19 vaccines after attacking a hired car carrying the doses, media has reported.

The robbery comes as Iran, with over 106,000 virus-related deaths, has the highest death toll in the Mideast but only 8 percent of its people are fully vaccinated.

Tehran police chief Hossein Rahimi said robbers attacked and seized 300 vaccines after a courier service left a Health Ministry medical storage facility south of the capital.

He did not say which vaccine was stolen. Iran generally uses Sinopharm, although it also has used some Sputnik-V, AstraZeneca and its own domestic CovBarekat vaccine.

German region plans tougher restrictions for unvaccinated

At least one region in Germany is planning to impose tougher restrictions on people who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 as the country faces a fourth wave of the pandemic, a state official has been quoted as saying.

The German government currently requires people to be vaccinated, test negative or have a recovery certificate to enter indoor restaurants, visit hospitals and nursing homes and attend events, parties or do sports inside.

The southern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg's social ministry has proposed banning unvaccinated adults from restaurants and concerts altogether, and restricting their contacts.

Japan detects more Moderna vaccine contamination

Japan's Okinawa region has suspended the use of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine after another contamination was spotted, the local government said.

It comes a day after the Japanese health ministry said it was investigating the death of two men who received shots from tainted Moderna batches, though the cause of their death is unknown.

The Okinawa prefecture, in southern Japan, said Sunday's vaccination programme was partially postponed.

"We are suspending the use of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccines as foreign substances were spotted in some of them," it said in a statement.

The lots affected by the contamination spotted in Okinawa on Saturday are different from the 1.63 million doses suspended after the two deaths, according to local media reports.