Red Bull's Max Verstappen won Formula One's shortest race on Sunday with the rain-hit Belgian Grand Prix red-flagged after three laps behind the safety car and half-points awarded for only the sixth time ever.

Fans waited for three hours in torrential rain at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit before the safety car led the field from the pitlane.

The race was then stopped after completing the laps necessary for half points to be scored.

George Russell, who put his Williams on the front row with a stunning lap in a wet qualifying session on Saturday, finished second to secure his first Formula One podium.

READ MORE:Verstappen claims Belgian Grand Prix pole, Russell in second

'Big shame'

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton was third for Mercedes and the Briton's overall lead over Verstappen was cut from eight points to three.

"It's a big shame to not do proper laps but the conditions were very tricky out there," said Verstappen after sealing what will count as his 16th career win and sixth this season.

"Of course it’s a win but it’s not how you want to win.”