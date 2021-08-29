POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins Formula One's shortest race ever
Verstappen emerged as the winner of the rain-ruined Belgian Grand Prix with only two laps completed behind a safety car at a drenched and dangerous Spa-Francorchamps circuit.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins Formula One's shortest race ever
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates his first place in Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps, with trophy on the podium on August 29, 2021. / Reuters
August 29, 2021

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won Formula One's shortest race on Sunday with the rain-hit Belgian Grand Prix red-flagged after three laps behind the safety car and half-points awarded for only the sixth time ever.

Fans waited for three hours in torrential rain at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit before the safety car led the field from the pitlane.

The race was then stopped after completing the laps necessary for half points to be scored.

George Russell, who put his Williams on the front row with a stunning lap in a wet qualifying session on Saturday, finished second to secure his first Formula One podium.

READ MORE:Verstappen claims Belgian Grand Prix pole, Russell in second

'Big shame'

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton was third for Mercedes and the Briton's overall lead over Verstappen was cut from eight points to three.

"It's a big shame to not do proper laps but the conditions were very tricky out there," said Verstappen after sealing what will count as his 16th career win and sixth this season.

"Of course it’s a win but it’s not how you want to win.”

Recommended

The rain never really relented with conditions deteriorating even before the start.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez crashed out on the way to the grid and appeared to be out of the race but stewards allowed the Mexican driver to start from the pitlane after his team used the prolonged rain delay to complete repairs.

Their work was in vain as he was classified last.

Daniel Ricciardo was fourth for McLaren ahead of Sebastian Vettel in his Aston Martin with Pierre Gasly sixth for AlphaTauri and fellow-Frenchman Esteban Ocon seventh for Renault-owned Alpine.

Charles Leclerc was eighth for Ferrari with Nicholas Latifi ninth for Williams and Spaniard Carlos Sainz taking a half point in 10th for Ferrari.

The governing FIA's race provisional race classification gave the positions after lap one, explaining that this was in accordance with the sporting regulations.

"For the determination of points, Article 6.5 is applicable, the leader having crossed the Control Line three times, therefore complying with the requirement for the leader to have completed more than two laps in order for half points to be awarded," it said.

Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who started 13th in his Mercedes after a five-place grid drop, moved up a place after Perez’s crash. He finished out of the points in 12th. 

READ MORE:Hamilton clinches British Grand Prix after Verstappen crash

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump issues executive order that pledges US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Maduro signs decree granting security powers in case of military intervention amid tensions with US
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
Reform Party’s surge alarms British Muslims amid Europe’s far-right shift
By Murat Sofuoglu
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov