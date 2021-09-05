Sunday, September 5, 2021

Thousands demonstrate in Amsterdam against curbs

Thousands of people have staged a protest around Dam Square in Amsterdam for a demonstration against the coronavirus restrictions.

The motto of the manifestation is "Together for the Netherlands".

According to the initiators, about sixty organisations participated in the demonstration.

They called it "the largest demonstration since the introduction of the Covid-19 measures".

According to the organisation, the large-scale protest is not only against the current coronavirus measures, but also against "child-benefit allowances issues, and the housing shortages.

Italy reports 49 deaths, 5,315 new cases

Italy has reported 49 coronavirus-related deaths, down from 56 the previous day, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 5,315 from 6,157, the health ministry said.

India coach Shastri tests Covid positive

India coach Ravi Shastri has tested positive for Covid-19 but the team have been cleared to continue with the ongoing fourth test against England at The Oval, the touring side said in a statement.

Israel to reopen for small foreign tour groups

Israel will allow small foreign tour groups from selective countries to visit from September 19 under a pilot programme to kick-start tourism, the government said.

Tour groups of between 5 and 30 people from countries on Israel's green, yellow and orange lists will be allowed to enter the country provided all group members have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the tourism ministry said.

Vietnam sets September 15 deadline to vaccinate biggest cities' adults

Vietnam's coronavirus epicentre, Ho Chi Minh City, and capital Hanoi must vaccinate all of their adult residents with at least one shot by September 15, the ministry of health said.

Vietnam has one of the lowest coronavirus vaccination rates in the region, with only 3.3 percent of the country's 98 million people fully vaccinated with two shots, and 15.4 percent with one shot.

Britain to require 'passport' for nightclubs

Britain’s government has confirmed that it plans to introduce vaccine passports for nightclubs and large-scale gatherings from next month.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said that officials are looking to begin the certification measures from the end of September, when the whole over-18 population would have been offered two Covid-19 vaccine doses.

Britain also recorded 37,011 new daily Covid-19 cases, similar to the previous day's total of 37,578, government statistics showed.

There were 68 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test reported, down from previous day's figure of 120.

Over 4 million cases in Germany since pandemic began

The German disease control agency says that more than 4 million people have contracted the coronavirus in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Robert Koch Institute reported 4,005,641 cases. The actual number of cases is likely much higher as many infections go unnoticed.

The institute said 92,346 people have died of Covid-19 in Germany. Top health officials have urged more citizens to get vaccinated.

Bangladesh, India resume flights under air bubble pact

Bangladesh and India resumed flights under a bilateral air bubble agreement between the two neighboring countries, after a suspension of over four months due to surging coronavirus infections in India.

The flights, suspended since April, resumed with a Chennai-bound flight of US-Bangla Airlines with 135 passengers from Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB).

Such flights to and from India are scheduled to run regularly from now on, according to officials.

Turkey administers over 97.14M vaccine jabs

Turkey has administered over 97.14 million coronavirus vaccine jabs since the country launched an immunisation campaign in January, showed official figures.