The Istanbul fire brigades are celebrating their 307th anniversary. But it is the season of a first: it is the first time that female firefighters have graduated along with their male peers in Istanbul. Fit, healthy and motivated, they cannot wait to serve the public.

Leyla Kaya is 25. She knew she wanted to be a firefighter very early on: “I am a graduate of Cankiri Karatekin University’s Firefighting Department,” she says. “I have always felt an attraction to the vocation,” she adds, “I wanted to follow up upon graduation with the job I was trained to do.”

“I am a firefighter now,” she says, with a hint of pride in her voice, at the graduation ceremony held at Cebeci Sports Complex in Sultangazi, Istanbul. She says she trained to be a firefighter for six years, with two years before her university and four years at the university.

“I worked at the Mercedes Aksaray truck factory as a firefighter, too,” she adds, “before I was assigned to this job.” She says that she used to work for the private sector, and will now work for the Istanbul Municipality.

“My family is in Agri, I used to live in Agri beforehand,” she confides, referring to the city in eastern Turkey. “It is very difficult for me, with them so far away. I wish they were here today to see me,” she says. “I told them to look out for me on TV.”

Nurdan Nalcakar is also 25. She says she was studying for the KPSS, the exam to be a public servant in Turkey, when she was pregnant with her child and was at home. “Becoming a policewoman, a firefighter… These were vocations close to my heart,” she tells TRT World. “I chose to become a firefighter and I won the exam.” She says they were trained for five months, and now are celebrating their graduation. Her child is now two years old. Her siblings, her entire family live in Istanbul.

Asked if she is happy about having become a firefighter, she says she had some trepidation at first, when she first joined the brigade. “Some of my colleagues had been studying to be a firefighter since high school, since college. They were more knowledgeable than I was. I had studied to be a nutritionist,” she shares.

“But when I joined, I realised that there were a lot of security measures in place to ensure the safety of firefighters. I no longer have that fear. I believe I can do a good job.”

Asked whether she feels out of place in a male-dominated field, she says it’s not like how it looks from the outside: “It’s totally based on teamwork. What my male colleague can’t do, I will do. What I can’t do, my male colleague will do. It’s a job for a team. No one works alone, I can say that much.”