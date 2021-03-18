Thursday, March 18, 2021

EU drugs agency finds AstraZeneca jab 'safe and effective'

The EU's drugs regulator has said that it found the AstraZeneca vaccine was "safe and effective" and was not linked to an increased risk of blood clots.

Around a dozen countries had suspended the use of the vaccine and were awaiting the outcome of an investigation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) safety committee.

"The committee has come to a clear scientific conclusion: this is a safe and effective vaccine," Emer Cooke, the head of the Amsterdam-based EMA, told a press conference.

US to send 4M doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Mexico, Canada in loan deal

The United States has plans to send roughly 4 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine that it is not using to Mexico and Canada in loan deals with the two countries, an administration official told Reuters.

Mexico will receive 2.5 million doses of the vaccine and Canada is to receive 1.5 million doses, the official said.

"We're lending a portion of our releasable doses of AstraZeneca vaccine," the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. "We only put the virus behind us if we're helping our global partners."

Italy reports over 24,900 new cases

Italy has reported 423 deaths against 431 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 24,935 from 23,059 the day before.

Some 353,737 tests were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 369,084, the ministry said.

Italy has registered 103,855 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.3 million cases to date.

UK reports 6,303 new cases

The United Kingdom has reported 95 new deaths, down from 141 a day earlier, and deaths over the past seven days were a third lower than the week before, official daily data showed.

The country reported 6,303 new cases of the disease, up from 5,758 a day earlier. The seven-day total was down by 3 percent.

The data showed that a total 25.735 million people had received a first dose of vaccine and 1.879 million people had received a second dose.

More than half of all adults in England have had their first dose of vaccine, the health service said earlier.

US nears Biden's goal of 100M shots in 100 days

President Joe Biden is set to highlight his administration’s push to dramatically expand distribution of vaccines, as the nation is on the cusp of meeting his goal of injecting 100 million doses in his first 100 days in office.

The US has three vaccines that received emergency use authorisation – Pfizer, Moderna and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The US is injecting an average of about 2.2 million doses each day. The pace of vaccination is likely to dramatically expand later this month with an expected surge in supply of the vaccines.

Mexico seizes fake Sputnik vaccine bound for Honduras

Mexican customs officials have seized purported vials of the Sputnik V vaccine en route to Honduras that the Russian entity that bankrolled the vaccine’s development said were fake.

The seizure came aboard a private plane in the Gulf coast state of Campeche, according to a statement from Mexico’s tax agency late Wednesday.

Customs agents and soldiers found 1,155 vials containing more than 5,700 doses inside two coolers packed with ice and sodas. The crew and Honduran passengers were turned over to the Attorney General’s Office.

France considering four-week lockdown for Paris

The French government has said its considering putting the greater Paris region under a four-week lockdown to rein in the pandemic, which is putting the hospital system under heavy strain, BFM TV reported.

France reported 34,998 new cases of the virus, down from 38,501 on previous day, and 91,679 deaths, up by 268.

WHO Europe urges countries to keep using AstraZeneca vaccine

The benefits of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine far outweigh any risks, and countries across Europe should continue to use it to help save lives in the pandemic, the World Health Organization's European director Hans Kluge has said.

Kluge noted that Europe's medicines regulators are investigating a small number of cases of blood clots in the region that have prompted around a dozen EU governments to suspend use of the AstraZeneca shot.

"As of now, we do not know whether some or all of the conditions have been caused by the vaccine or by other coincidental factors," he said, adding, "At this point in time, however, the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine far outweigh its risks – and its use should continue, to save lives."

EU regulator reviews AstraZeneca shot and blood clot links

The world is awaiting a decision from Europe’s top medical regulator on its investigation into whether there is any evidence to show the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is linked to a small number of blood clots reported in people across the continent.

The European Medicines Agency's expert committee is set to announce the results of its investigation later Thursday.

Earlier this week, more than a dozen countries including Germany, France, Spain and Italy suspended immunisation using the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of unusual blood clots in several people among the 17 million who have received at least one dose in Europe.

Poland reports 27,278 cases

Poland has reported 27,278 new daily virus cases, according to health ministry data, the highest number so far this year.

In total, the country of 38 million has reported 1,984,248 cases and 48,388 deaths.

Germany reports biggest rise of cases in two months

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany has increased by 17,504 to 2,612,268, the biggest daily rise since January 22, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 227 to 74,132, while the number of new cases per 100,000 people over seven days rose to 90, compared to 86 a day earlier.

New Zealand economy posts record decline in 2020

New Zealand's economy has shrunk at a record rate of 2.9 percent in 2020 due to the impact of the pandemic, official data showed.

Statistics New Zealand said the economy contracted just one percent in the final quarter of 2020 but a virus-induced recession earlier in the year meant the annual fall was the highest on record.

"The decline in annual gross domestic product is largely due to the effects of the Alert Level Four national lockdown earlier in 2020," it said.

Widespread ageism worsened by pandemic – UN

Ageism is widespread worldwide and stereotyping, prejudice and discrimination based on age have only been amplified by the pandemic, the United Nations said.

The coronavirus crisis has wreaked a devastating toll on older people and solidarity between the generations will be crucial to the global recovery, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

In a joint report, four UN agencies warned that discrimination linked to age was pervasive throughout society, and stressed that it is a problem that does not just impact older people.

Bulgaria announces nationwide restrictions amid resurge

Bulgaria will close schools, restaurants and shopping malls for 10 days from March 22 as it battles a surge in infections that have stretched its hospitals, the health minister said.

The Balkan country, which is due to hold a national election on April 4, reported 4,201 new cases, with 7,804 people in hospitals, including 609 in intensive care. There were 136 deaths related to the pandemic in the past 24 hours.

In total, the country of 7 million people has reported 291,769 coronavirus cases and 1 1,715 deaths.

Russia logs 9,803 cases