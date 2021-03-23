A Banksy painting honouring Britain’s health workers in the pandemic has sold for a record $23.2 million (16.8 million pounds).

Proceeds from the sale will be used to fund health organisations and charities across the UK, Christie’s said on Tuesday.

The work by the mystery street artist, titled “Game Changer,” first appeared on a wall at Southampton General Hospital in southern England in May, during the first wave of the pandemic.

The black-and-white picture depicts a young boy sitting on the floor playing with a nurse superhero toy, as Batman and Spiderman toy figures lie in a wastepaper basket next to him.

At the time it went up, the hospital said Banksy left a note for workers there saying: “Thanks for all you’re doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if it’s only black and white.”

READ MORE:Banksy takes credit for prison artwork