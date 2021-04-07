Sri Lanka's biggest beauty contest saw a dramatic ending involving the winner have her crown seized from her head.

The winner of the "Mrs. Sri Lanka" beauty contest reportedly suffered head injuries after a previous winner snatched away her crown on Sunday.

The ugly scenes unfolded moments after beauty queen Pushpika De Silva won the "Mrs Sri Lanka" title at Colombo theatre and she was crowned by prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s wife Shiranthi Rajapaksa.

Shortly after De Silva's win, the 2019 winner and Mrs World Caroline Jurie rushed to the stage and seized De Silva's crown, claiming she could not be awarded the title because she was divorced.

"Small request, as for the Mrs. World, there is a rule that you have to be married and not divorced. So, I am taking my first step saying that crown goes to first runner up," Caroline Jurie, winner of Mrs. World 2019 told the audience.

Pageant rule state that competitors must be married and not divorced.

Jurie then placed the crown on the runner-up, prompting a tearful De Silva to walk off stage.