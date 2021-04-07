CULTURE
3 MIN READ
'Mrs Sri Lanka' beauty contest ends with onstage drama
The winner of the "Mrs. Sri Lanka" beauty contest reportedly suffered head injuries after a previous winner snatched away her crown. Organisers said the crown and title will be returned to winner Pushpika De Silva after her eligibility was confirmed.
'Mrs Sri Lanka' beauty contest ends with onstage drama
Winner of Mrs. Sri Lanka 2020 Caroline Jurie (2-L) removes the crown of 2021 winner Pushpika de Silva (C) as she is disqualified by the jury over the accusation of being divorced, at a beauty pageant for married women in Colombo, April 4, 2021. / AFP
April 7, 2021

Sri Lanka's biggest beauty contest saw a dramatic ending involving the winner have her crown seized from her head.

The winner of the "Mrs. Sri Lanka" beauty contest reportedly suffered head injuries after a previous winner snatched away her crown on Sunday.

The ugly scenes unfolded moments after beauty queen Pushpika De Silva won the "Mrs Sri Lanka" title at Colombo theatre and she was crowned by prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s wife Shiranthi Rajapaksa.

Shortly after De Silva's win, the 2019 winner and Mrs World Caroline Jurie rushed to the stage and seized De Silva's crown, claiming she could not be awarded the title because she was divorced.

"Small request, as for the Mrs. World, there is a rule that you have to be married and not divorced.  So, I am taking my first step saying that crown goes to first runner up," Caroline Jurie, winner of Mrs. World 2019 told the audience.

Pageant rule state that competitors must be married and not divorced.

Jurie then placed the crown on the runner-up, prompting a tearful De Silva to walk off stage.

Recommended

De Silva later took to Facebook and described the incident as “injustice and insult,” saying she would take legal action.

"If some had hope to make me fall through this, to halt my future journey; I don't think they can do that. I am an iron lady, if I were to fall it would have been three to four years ago when I fell, I would have fallen then. Because I always rose from where I fell," she said during an interview with press.

She confirmed that she is separated from her husband and lives with her child and dared the jury to find evidence of claims, saying living apart does not necessarily mean being a divorcee.

"Single mothers like me who have been stranded alone with their children, suffer a lot in Sri Lanka today. This crown isn't mine, it's theirs. If I can bring their fate to light through this crown and position, that would be my happiness. I give this crown to mothers who have become alone. I give this crown to their children, to those women (single mothers), women in Sri Lanka and in the world," she added.

According to the contest organisers, the prize has been returned to De Silva, after they confirmed she is not a divorcee.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions