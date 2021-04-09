Friday, April 9

Turkey says 3 Covid-19 vaccines in human trial stage

Studies for Turkey’s seven vaccine candidates have progressed, with three of them in the human trial stage, the country’s vice president said.

During his visit to the clinical research centre, Fuat Oktay said that work is being done to start mass production of the vaccine following approval by Turkey’s drug regulatory authority Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency.

He urged citizens, who do not suffer from a chronic illness and have not received any vaccine, to volunteer for the human trials.

“The more volunteers we have, the faster we will come to a conclusion in vaccination studies.”

He went on to say trials at the Erciyes University will enter the third phase by the end of this month.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine under EU review over blood clots

Europe's drug regulator has said that it is reviewing rare blood clots in four people in the United States who received Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency's safety committee has also been looking at how AstraZeneca's vaccine is associated with very rare cases of unusual blood clots and said it was now reviewing reports of capillary leak syndrome in people given AstraZeneca's vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson said it was aware of the rare reports of blood clots in individuals given its vaccine, and was working with regulators to assess the data and provide relevant information.

Pfizer seeks vaccine authorisation for 12-15 year olds in US

Pfizer-BioNTech has asked for authorisation to use their vaccine on 12-15 year olds in the United States.

The companies said in a statement that they plan to make similar requests of other regulatory authorities worldwide in coming days.

Turkey reports over 55,700 new cases

Turkey has registered 55,791 new cases in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed, just below an all-time high from a day earlier.

Cases have soared since the government eased measures to curb the pandemic in early March, and daily cases rose to a record high of 55,941 on Thursday.

The latest daily death toll was 253, bringing the cumulative toll to 33,454.

Mexico posts more than 5,000 new cases

Mexico's government has reported 5,045 new infections and 874 more fatalities, according to data from the Health Ministry, bringing the country's total to 2,272,064 infections and 207,020 deaths.

The government says the real case numbers are likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently by the Health Ministry suggested the actual coronavirus death toll may be at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

Moldova to buy 400,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine

Moldova has said it will buy 400,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Moldova and neighbouring Ukraine, two of Europe's poorest countries, have lagged behind the rest of the continent in the scramble for vaccines and welcomed donations from friendly governments.

Virus has killed 5,307 people in Moldova, a country of 3.5 million, which declared a state of emergency last week to give the government more powers to fight the pandemic.

Italy reports over 18,900 new cases

Italy has reported 718 deaths against 487 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 18,938 from 17,221 the day before.

Italy has registered 113,579 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

The country has reported 3.6 million cases to date.

Thousands get vaccinated in mass rollout in Madrid

Madrid has expanded its mass vaccination programme, with jabs being administered at the city's large WiZink indoor arena.

Some 4,000 people between the ages of 60 and 65 were due to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine there on the first day.

Authorities said they would give the AstraZeneca jab only to people over 60, due to possible links between the shot and extremely rare blood clots in people younger than 60.

South Africa announces mass vaccination drive

After a false start and an unconventional test run, South Africa has announced the launch of its mass vaccination campaign with a goal of inoculating more than 40 million people by February next year.

“We have now secured adequate vaccines and can move ahead with confidence with our mass rollout campaign,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said during a presentation to civic groups and others.

This week South Africa finalised the purchases of 51 million doses: 31 million of Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine and 20 million of Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine, Mkhize said.

Iraq toughens policies ahead of Ramadan as cases surge

Iraqi authorities have locked down entire neighbourhoods in Baghdad and said it would shut down shops employing people who have not been vaccinated, as it grapples with its highest coronavirus caseload yet.

Ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins next week and is normally accompanied by family gatherings and mass prayers, concrete barriers have been placed across the capital, AFP journalists saw.

An 8 pm curfew (17:00 GMT) has been in place for several weeks, alongside a 24-hour curfew on the two weekend days of Friday and Saturday, and the measures will remain in place during Ramadan.

Slovenia eases virus curbs, suspends curfew

Slovenia has announced it will ease restrictions and suspend a six-month-long curfew starting Monday, with the government saying an 11-day partial lockdown over Easter had curbed the epidemic.

Elementary schools and high-schools will restart in-person lessons, smaller shops and services will reopen from Monday.

Masks will only be mandatory in indoor public spaces or at crowded gatherings.

WHO: Mixing vaccines between doses not yet safe

The WHO has reiterated that there was "no adequate data" on switching vaccines between doses, after France said under-55s who received an AstraZeneca first jab should get their second from a different vaccine.

The World Health Organization has called for studies on so-called mixing and matching between vaccines, but said there was no comprehensive data so far on which it could make any recommendations.

The UN health agency therefore recommends that the same product should be used for both doses.

Virus hammers Greece

Greece has seen record numbers of daily infections several times in recent weeks, but has also been conducting record numbers of tests.

Intensive care units in many parts of the country are at or near capacity, and deaths remain at a high level of more than 70 per day, despite the country being under lockdown-type measures since the fall.

The country has seen a growing backlash against the prolonged restrictions, which have kept restaurants, bars and cafes operating on a delivery or take-away basis only since early November, and shut down schools and retail stores for months.

People are only allowed to leave their homes for certain reasons and must send a text message to authorities or carry a self-declaration form.

This week, authorities allowed retail stores to reopen on an appointment basis, and the final three grades of high school are to reopen for in-person classes on Monday. Students and teachers will have to undergo two home tests per week in order to attend. The tests are being provided free of charge from pharmacies, and all others will be entitled to one free test per week.

Greek health authorities have said that variants of the coronavirus, particularly the variant from Britain, now account for about 85% of cases.

Virus death toll in Italy remains high

Italy has seen a stabilising new variant-fuelled infections over the past three weeks, though its daily death toll remains stubbornly high, averaging 300-500 people per day.

Italy, where Europe’s outbreak first began, has the continent’s oldest population, and the average age of virus victims has remained around 80 throughout the pandemic.

The continued high daily death toll, which ranks Italy second only to Britain in Europe, has sparked criticism that the first months of the country’s sluggish vaccination campaign failed to prioritize the oldest and most vulnerable in the country.

With a population of 60 million, Italy has administered 12 million doses of the vaccine. Some 4.2 million doses have gone to people over age 80, with another half-million to going to residents of nursing homes. The rest have been given to medical personnel, teachers, law enforcement officers and other professional groups.

The government placed much of Italy under strictest lockdown measures in mid-March after the latest surge began, and placed the whole country on full lockdown over the Easter holiday to deter travel and gatherings.

It has has said restrictions on restaurants and bars will remain through the end of April, sparking violent protests this week from restaurant owners.

The Agenas agency, which monitors regional health care capacity, said Friday that Italy's intensive care unit occupancy for virus patients is well over the threshold set by the government.

The agency said ICU's nationwide are at 40% capacity, 10 percentage points above the threshold set by the government to ensure other, non-virus critical care needs are met.

Spain expands vaccination programme in Madrid

Spain is expanding its vaccination programme in Madrid, with jabs being administered at the city’s large WiZink indoor arena on Friday.

Some 4,000 people between 60 and 65 years of age received the AstraZeneca vaccine there on the first day.

The Madrid regional government has already set up mass vaccination centres at two other major venues in the Spanish capital.

From this weekend, 10 public hospitals in the region are to join the vaccination effort, which so far has largely taken place at health centers.

Spanish health authorities are now giving the AstraZeneca vaccine only to people between 60 and 69 years old, due to possible links between the vaccine and extremely rare blood clots in people younger than 60.

Madrid is keeping in place its restrictions on gatherings and movement for another two weeks amid a gradual uptick in new cases.

Some other Spanish regions are bringing back restrictions for the same reason.

Belgium sees drop in daily figures

New cases and hospitalisations are going down in Belgium but the country’s health authorities are warning there is still a long way to go in the fight against the virus.

Following a 27-day sustained rise in hospitalisations, virologist Yves Van Laethem said Friday that numbers went down 3% over the past seven days to an average of 253 daily admissions and are expected to continue decreasing.

Belgian health authorities said the daily number of new confirmed cases declined 25%, to reach 3,592 on average.

The situation in hospitals remain critical, though. About one-third of the country's 3,128 hospitalised patients are in intensive care units.

A total of 23,348 people have died from the virus in Belgium, a country of 11.5 million residents. Around 14.6% of the population has received a first dose of the vaccine.

Germany moves to tighten national virus law

German leaders have agreed to tighten the national virus law, the government said Friday, in a move to hand Berlin more centralised power in the face of a stalemate over lockdown measures.

Germany remains gripped by rising infection rates, despite cultural venues, restaurants and leisure facilities having been closed for months.

Currently, measures are decided on in consultation with Berlin and, in theory, implemented by the federal states.

Yet regional and national leaders are divided over restrictions, with Merkel calling for a tighter lockdown as some regions and cities unilaterally ease restrictions.

With no sign of consensus, talks between Merkel and state premiers planned for Monday have been cancelled.

The regular meetings have until now set policy for Germany's fight against the pandemic but have been marked by bitter disputes and spotty compliance in recent weeks.

Most notably, some states have not followed through on an agreement to row back on the easing of measures in areas where the seven-day incidence rate exceeds 100 cases per 100,000 people.

Largest Czech vaccination centre open, but waiting for shots

The largest vaccination centre in the Czech Republic was put through its paces, but it will not be fully operational until May as the country badly hit by the pandemic waits for more vaccine shots.

The government has come under criticism for its handling of the pandemic, including its failure to order as many vaccines as it could under the EU's programme.

Following a spat in Brussels over distribution of extra vaccines among member states, the Czechs are now projected to lag behind all other EU countries by mid-year.

The country of 10.7 million has the world's highest per-capita death toll, according to Our World in Data, while infection rates have only just started easing.

UK variant now dominant in Cyprus

The highly contagious UK variant is now predominant in Cyprus, its health ministry said, linking it to a recent surge in infections.

The ministry said all 111 positive samples taken in March and sent to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control were found to be the variant known as B.1.1.7, which was first discovered in Britain late last year.

The results explain a recent spike in infections since the strain is about 50 percent more contagious than the more common strain, the health ministry said.

An earlier comparison with January and February samples, released in March, showed the British variant accounted for about a quarter of all cases.

Paris hospitals brace for peak of third wave in mid-April

The current third wave of the virus entrenching France should reach its peak around April 20, according to forecasts established by the Paris hospitals group AP-HP.

Those forecasts also estimated there would be just under 2,000 patients in hospital intensive care units in the Paris region around that peak.

Finland aims to gradually ease restrictions

The Finnish government plans to gradually ease the country's restrictions towards the summer, Prime Minister Sanna Marin told a news conference on Friday.

She added however, that the spread of the virus is still severe and said the restrictions should not be lifted prematurely.

Norway PM fined for violating measures

Norwegian police said on Friday they've fined Prime Minister Erna Solberg for breaking social distancing rules when she organised a family gathering to celebrate her birthday.

The fine is for $2,352, police chief Ole Saeverud told a news conference.

The two-term prime minister apologised last month for organising an event for her 60th birthday with 13 family members at a mountain resort in late February, despite a government ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.

While the police would not have issued a fine in most such cases, the prime minister has been at the forefront of the government's work to impose restrictions, police said.

Gibraltar returns to normal after mass vaccinations

In Gibraltar, maskless people are greeting each other in the streets, friends gathering for meals inside restaurants and sports fans are once again attending live events.

The tiny British territory on Spain's southern tip, has become one of the first places in the world to vaccinate the bulk of its adult population, allowing virus restrictions to be lifted and life to almost return to normal.

Since the end of March, masks are only required in enclosed public spaces, shops and on public transport.