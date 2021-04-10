Justin Rose squandered a four-shot advantage, then birdied three of the last six holes to seize a one-stroke lead after the second round of the 85th Masters.

The 40-year-old Englishman overcame a nightmare start to fire a level par 72 and stand on seven-under 137 after 36 holes at Augusta National on Friday.

"Today, ultimately, was a fairly good result in the end," Rose said. "To be honest, I felt comfortable and fairly confident all day.

"Making a few birdies just makes you feel good out there for sure."

Zalatoris and Harman

Rose, twice a Masters runner-up, fired a 65 on Thursday to lead by four, matching the largest 18-hole Masters edge since 1941.

But the reigning Olympic champion began Friday with four bogeys in his first seven holes, briefly losing the lead before a sparkling late fightback restored him to the top.

"It was just a classic day at Augusta National. When you're just a foot or two off you can end up struggling," Rose said. "But I'm still leading so I'll enjoy it and keep going."

Will Zalatoris, who could become the first Masters debutant winner since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979, and Brian Harman shared second on 138.

The US duo only qualified for the Masters off last week's world rankings, but one could take his first major title by winning the green jacket.

"Three weeks ago, I didn't expect to be playing in the Masters," Harman said. "So after a couple good days to be in contention is just icing on the cake for me. It's great. I'm going to try to put two more good ones together and see what happens."

Zalatoris birdied the last three holes to shoot 68 and likely put himself in Saturday's last group, while Harman birdied 17 and 18 to shoot 69.

"It's a childhood dream to be in the final group of a major on a weekend, especially here," Zalatoris said.

Spieth

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth, who snapped a four-year win drought last weekend, shared third on 139 with Australian Marc Leishman.

"Couldn't be more excited," Leishman said. "This is the position I wanted to be in. As long as you're somewhere near the top, anything can happen."