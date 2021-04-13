The police chief in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, and the white police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, a 20-year old Black man who struggled with police after a traffic stop, have both tendered their resignations, the city's mayor said.

Mayor Mike Elliott told reporters on Tuesday they resigned after the city council passed a resolution to dismiss both the chief, Tim Gannon, and the officer who shot Wright, Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran of the police force.

The moves followed two nights of protests in the town of 30,000 people just miles from Minneapolis, a city already on edge with the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd last May.

As Elliott spoke, relatives of Wright and their lawyer had assembled down the road outside the Minneapolis courthouse where Chauvin is being tried to lament the loss of a man they say was kind and worked multiple jobs to support his young son.

"I'm hoping this will bring some calm to the community," Elliott said, adding he had yet to accept Potter's resignation, leaving a path to firing her. "We want to send a message to the community that we are taking this situation seriously."

Firing Potter could affect her pension and ability to work in law enforcement elsewhere.

In an act of solidarity, members of the Floyd and Wright families joined forces and publicly speak out against police brutality and systemic discrimination that has prompted an American reckoning on racial injustice.

'Yet another shooting of a Black man'

Wright was shot on Sunday after being pulled over for what police said was an expired car registration.

Officers then discovered there was a warrant out for his arrest, and an officer accidentally drew her pistol instead of her Taser during a struggle with Wright, who re-entered his car, Gannon said on Monday.

The officer was later identified as Potter, who can be heard on police video shouting, "Holy shit, I just shot him."

Former US President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama issued a statement on Tuesday calling for a "full and transparent investigation" following "yet another shooting of a Black man."

Given the importance of the investigation, Elliott said he would ask Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to assign it to Keith Ellison, the state's attorney general. Ellison was also put in charge of the Chauvin case.

The Wright shooting is currently being overseen by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Wright's mother recalls fateful day