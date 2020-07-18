G20 nations will consider extending debt relief for coronavirus-hit poor countries in the second half of 2020, the group's finance ministers and central bankers have said after talks aimed at spurring global economic recovery.

The 20 most industrialised nations announced a one-year debt standstill for the world's poorest nations in April, but campaigners have criticised the measure as grossly inadequate to stave off the knock-on effects of the pandemic.

World Bank president David Malpass on Saturday called for the debt suspension initiative to be extended through the end of 2021, while multiple charities including Oxfam said it needs to be stretched through 2022 to avert a "catastrophe for hundreds of millions of people".

'Safeguard people’s lives, jobs'

G20 finance ministers and central bankers said the global economy would recover as economies gradually reopen, but said further actions were needed to ensure growth.

"We are determined to continue to use all available policy tools to safeguard people’s lives, jobs and incomes, support global economic recovery, and enhance the resilience of the financial system, while safeguarding against downside risks," they said in statement after the meeting ended.

Sweeping shutdowns aimed at halting the spread of the disease have caused massive disruption to the global economy, and are hitting the world's poorest countries hardest.

G20 finance officials said 42 of the world's 73 poorest countries had requested a freeze in official bilateral debt payments through the end of the year, amounting to about $5.3 billion in deferred payments.

In their final statement after the virtual talks hosted by Riyadh, G20 ministers and bankers said they would "consider a possible extension of the (debt suspension initiative) in the second half of 2020."

Any extension of the initiative will be based on how the pandemic develops and recommendations of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank that will be submitted to G20 members in advance of their meeting in October, it added.

Saturday's talks, chaired by Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al Jadaan and central bank governor Ahmed al Kholifey, came as the surging pandemic continues to batter the global economy and campaigners warn of a looming debt crisis across poverty-wracked developing nations.

Downgrading its growth forecasts, the IMF last month said it expected global GDP to fall by 4.9 percent this year due to a deeper contraction during lockdowns than previously anticipated.

'Deep recession'

"Due to the continuing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the global economy faces a deep recession this year, with partial and uneven recovery expected in 2021," Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF's managing director, said in a statement after the meeting.