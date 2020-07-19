Israeli police have used water cannons to disperse demonstrators around Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence as protests mounted against him over alleged corruption and his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Hit by high unemployment, a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases and reimposed coronavirus curbs, Israelis have taken to the streets in almost daily demonstrations against the government.

Public anger has been compounded by corruption alleged against Netanyahu, who went on trial in May for bribery, fraud and breach of trust - charges he denies.

In Jerusalem hundreds gathered outside the prime minister's residence on Saturday and then marched through the streets, calling for Netanyahu's resignation as police used water cannons to disperse the crowds. At least two people were arrested, police said.

In Tel Aviv, Israel's commercial hub, thousands gathered at a rally by the beach, demanding better state aid to businesses hurt by coronavirus restrictions and to people who have lost jobs or have been put on unpaid leave.

Unemployment presently stands at 21 percent.

