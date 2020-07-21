Former Fox News employee Jennifer Eckhart has filed a lawsuit in a New York federal court against Fox News and former network anchor Ed Henry, accusing him of raping her.

The complaint says Henry “groomed, psychologically manipulated and coerced [her] into having a sexual relationship with him, and that, when she would not comply voluntarily, he sexually assaulted her on office property, and raped her at a hotel”.

The cable news network, owned by Rupert Murdoch’s Fox Corp, said on July 1 it had dismissed Henry after receiving a complaint from the lawyer of a former employee and retained a law firm to investigate.

'Wildly inappropriate images and videos'

In a separate statement, a Fox News spokeswoman said Eckhart and co-plaintiff Cathy Areu, a network guest, can pursue their claims against Henry directly with him, as the network “already took swift action as soon as it learned of Ms Eckhart’s claims on June 25 and Mr Henry is no longer employed by the network.”

In a statement on Henry’s behalf, his lawyer Catherine Foti said evidence would show that Eckhart “initiated and completely encouraged a consensual relationship”.

Monday’s complaint alleges the network knew Henry had engaged in sexual misconduct as far back as early 2017.

Areu alleges Henry sent her “a slew of wildly inappropriate sexual images and videos” and suggested he would assist her career if she had sex with him.