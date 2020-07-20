A new Netflix show about an Indian matchmaker catering to the high demands of potential brides and grooms, and their parents, has stoked an online debate and controversy about arranged marriages in the country.

Critics and fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts on beauty standards and marriage culture in India.

Beauty standards are increasingly coming under scrutiny in India by civil society and celebrities alike.

The eight-part series "Indian Matchmaking" premiered on Netflix on Thursday and is currently among its top ranked India shows.

It features Sima Taparia, a real-life matchmaker from Mumbai, who offers her services to families within India and abroad.

Arranged marriages in India see parents leading efforts to find a suitable match for their children.

The show quickly become a subject of memes and jokes, and criticism, on how individuals and their parents are picky and have a long list of demands that centre around factors like caste, height or fairness.

The show "makes very clear how regressive Indian communities can be. Where sexism, casteism, and classism are a prevalent part of the process of finding a life partner," wrote Twitter user Maunika Gowardhan.