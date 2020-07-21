A long-awaited report on Russia's influence in British politics has criticised the British government for its slow response to Russian interference in the 2016 Brexit referendum, with its authors saying it was "astonishing" that no one sought to protect that democratic process.

Authors of the damning report that was released on Tuesday accused the British government of "actively avoiding" looking into evidence of the Russian threat in the EU referendum.

"Serious questions needed to be asked," the authors of the report from the parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee said.

Lawmakers made clear their frustration with being unable to make firmer conclusions, describing themselves as "shocked" and "baffled" that the government failed to recognise the threat.

MPs said they were unable to come to any firm conclusions as the current government or its predecessor had not ordered any investigation due to an apparent "lack of curiosity".

READ MORE: UK accuses Russia of vote meddling in 2019

Difficult to prove allegations: report

While the report said it would be "difficult, if not impossible, to prove" allegations that Russia sought to influence the referendum, it was clear that the government "was slow to recognise the existence of the threat" even after evidence emerged of Russian interference in the US elections and the Scottish independence referendum in 2014.

"As a result, the government did not take action to protect the UK’s process in 2016," the report said.

Responding to Russia report, the government said a retrospective assessment of the Brexit vote is not necessary.

'Russophobia in a fake frame'

The report says Russia sees Britain as one of its top intelligence targets in the West. It said Russian influence in the UK is the "new normal" and successive governments have welcomed Russian oligarchs with open arms.

Russians with "very close links” to President Vladimir Putin were "well integrated into the UK business, political and social scene, in 'Londongrad' in particular," it said.

Speaking before the report was released, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia "never interfered in electoral processes in any country in the world."

"Not in the United States, not in Britain, not in any other country. We don’t do that ourselves and we don't tolerate when other countries try to interfere with our political affairs,” Peskov said.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova cast the report as "Russophobia in a fake frame".

Failed gambit