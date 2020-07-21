US President Donald Trump, in a shift in rhetoric on face masks, encouraged Americans to wear a mask if they cannot maintain social distance from people around them in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, after again referring to Covid-19 as the 'China virus'.

Trump was asked an obvious question during the briefing: If wearing a mask is “patriotic," as he tweeted this week, why didn't he wear one more frequently?

“Well, I do actually do it when I need. I mean, I carry the mask,” Trump responded. He reached into his suit jacket pocket and produced his for the cameras: navy blue, with a presidential seal.

“I have no problem with the masks. I view it this way: Anything that potentially can help, and that certainly can potentially help, is a good thing.

I have no problem. I carry it, I wear it ... and I’ll continue," he added.

The comments were a dramatic about-face for a president who, for months, resisted wearing a face covering in public and complained privately he thought it would make him look weak and would focus attention on the public health crisis rather than the economic recovery.

Even as top public health officials, who initially had advised the public not to wear masks, became convinced that face coverings could effectively halt the spread of the virus and begged the public to embrace them, Trump resisted.

He mocked Democratic rival Joe Biden for wearing one, asked reporters to remove them and entertained the idea that people might be wearing them to spite him.

“I just don’t want to wear one myself,” he said in April. "I don’t know, somehow sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful Resolute Desk — the great Resolute Desk — I think wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens, I don’t know. Somehow, I don’t see it for myself. I just don’t. Maybe I’ll change my mind."

As coronavirus cases continue to rise across much of the US, Trump finally came around, saying, “I'm getting used to the mask.”

“I will use it gladly, no problem with it," he said, urging those watching to follow his lead.

“When you can, use the mask. If you're close to each other, if you’re in a group, I would put it on," he said.

But that pronouncement was too little, too late for some public health officials, who have blamed the mixed messaging and Trump's personal actions for politicising mask-wearing and fueling a partisan social divide.

Trump, sinking in polls, shifts tone on virus

Reeling from polls predicting defeat in November's election, Trump struck a newly serious tone on the coronavirus crisis by acknowledging that a disease he has frequently played down would "get worse."

"Some areas of our country are doing very well, others are doing less well," he said at his first formal White House virus briefing since the end of April.

"It will probably unfortunately get worse before it gets better."