Friday, July 24, 2020

WHO reports another record jump in cases

The World Health Organization has reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases, with the total rising by 284,196 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report.

Deaths rose by 9,753, the biggest one-day increase since a record high of 9,797 deaths on April 30.

The previous WHO record for new cases was 259,848 on July18. Deaths have been averaging 5,000 a day in July, up from an average of 4,600 a day in June.

Turkey's virus tests near 4.5M mark

Turkey has conducted nearly 4.5 million tests to detect the novel coronavirus so far, the country's health minister has announced.

The overall count of Covid-19 tests in Turkey rose to 4,489,360 million, with 42,986 new tests conducted over the past 24 hours.

As many as 1,009 people recovered from the disease over the past 24 hours, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

The country registered 937 new Covid-19 cases over the past day, bringing the tally to 224,252, he added.

Citing Health Ministry Friday's data, Koca said overall recoveries had now climbed to 207,374.

The country's death toll from pandemic rose to 5,580, with 17 new fatalities reported since Thursday.

Health Ministry data also showed that a total of 1,248 people remain in intensive care units across the country.

France records 1,130 new cases in 24 hours

France recorded 1,130 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, in a fresh sign that the rate of infection is accelerating again after the government eased lockdown restrictions.

It was the second consecutive day that the daily number of new cases exceeded 1,000.

The ministry, in a statement, said the figures showed the need for people to show discipline by limiting unnecessary exposure and respecting hygiene rules.

Italy imposes quarantine on travellers from Romania, Bulgaria

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza has said he had signed a quarantine order for people who have been in Romania and Bulgaria in the last 14 days, in a move aimed at preventing the importation of Covid-19 cases from outside the country.

"The virus is not defeated and continues to circulate. For this reason we still need to be careful," Speranza wrote on Facebook.

Italy, one of the European countries worst-affected by the novel coronavirus, had already banned entry to people coming from 16 countries including hard-hit Brazil.

Spain's total cases rise by 2,255

Spain has reported a cumulative total of 272,421 coronavirus cases, up 2,255 from the day before, health ministry data showed, with the figure including people who have recovered from the disease but whose antibody tests were taken now.

In the past 24 hours, some 922 new infections were diagnosed, the ministry said, compared with 971 the previous day.

Since lifting a nationwide lockdown a month ago Spain has struggled to contain a rise in new infections.

Norway to restrict travel from Spain

Norway will reimpose a 10-day quarantine requirement for people arriving from Spain from Saturday after a surge in Covid-19 cases there, while it will ease restrictions on people coming from more counties of Sweden, the government has said.

Residents of the European Union, European Economic Area or Schengen countries with fewer than 20 confirmed cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last two weeks are able to enter Norway without being required to go into self-quarantine.

The latest data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) showed Covid-19 infections in Spain had risen to 30.9 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Portugal criticises UK decision to keep it off safe travel list

Britain's decision to continue to maintain a quarantine regime for travellers coming from Portugal is "not backed by facts", Portugal's foreign minister Augusto Santos Silva said in a tweet on Friday.

Russia resuming flights to Turkey

Russia on August 1 will resume flights to Turkey, Russian officials have said.

After flights were suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, service will resume from three Russian cities – the capital Moscow, Saint Petersburg, and Rostov-on-Don – Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told a news conference in Moscow on Friday.

Flights to Turkey will start with the capital Ankara and the metropolis of Istanbul from August 1, and then add the coastal resort destinations of Antalya, Bodrum, and Dalaman on August 10.

Flight service to the UK and the East African nation of Tanzania is also restarting.

Passengers coming to Russia must have a medical certificate issued no later than three days before the date of arrival confirming they are negative for Covid-19, she added.

Russia suspended all international air traffic on March 27 aiming to stem the spread of the virus, but normalisation efforts amid improving numbers led to the resumption of service to some countries.

Russia's case tally passes 800,000 mark

The total number of cases in Russia has passed 800,000 as the country reported 5,811 new infections in the past 24 hours.

The country's coronavirus crisis response centre said on Friday 154 people had died from the virus overnight, taking the official death toll to 13,046.

Total infections stand at 800,849. Russia says 588,774 people have recovered.

Hong Kong reports 123 new cases

Hong Kong has reported 123 new coronavirus cases, including 115 that were locally transmitted, a new daily record, as authorities warn the city faces a critical period in containing the virus.

The global financial hub reported 118 new cases on Thursday, reported on Friday, after it extended strict social distancing measures this week.

Since late January, more than 2,000 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 16 of whom have died.

South Korea says daily cases may top 100

South Korean health authorities said infections among people arriving from abroad could drive the number of new cases to more than 100, the first time since the beginning of April that daily cases hit triple digits.

The numbers for Friday will not be announced until Saturday, but Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) deputy director Kwon Jun-wook told a briefing a large number of crew members on a Russian ship had tested positive, as had a number of South Korean workers brought home on military flights from Iraq.

So far, 32 members of the ship's crew, along with five people who had been in contact with them, had tested positive, Kwon said.

Meanwhile, two South Korean military aircraft arrived from Iraq on Friday, carrying 293 workers who were evacuated as cases swelled in that country. At least 89 of the workers were showing symptoms, Kwon said.

As of midnight Thursday, South Korea reported 41 new cases, for a total of 13,979. One more person died, the KCDC reported, putting total virus-related deaths at 298.

WHO concerned over rising virus cases in Europe

The European chapter of the World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed concern over the resurgence of new coronavirus cases on the continent, saying countries should impose tighter restrictions if necessary.

The number of infections in Europe crossed three million on Thursday, a fifth of the world's more than 15 million cases. It remains the hardest hit in terms of deaths, with 206,633 out of 627,307 worldwide.

With 335 new cases for 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks, Kyrgyzstan is the worst affected country in the sprawling zone covered by WHO's European chapter.

Others include Montenegro (207), Luxemburg (196), Bosnia (98), Serbia (71), Romania (52) and Bulgaria (46).

However, the numbers of new infections have gone down significantly in Armenia (197 cases per 100,000), Kazakhstan (128), Moldavia (82), and Russia (60).

"The recent resurgence in Covid-19 cases in some countries following the easing of physical distancing measures is certainly cause for concern," a spokeswoman said.

"Where new clusters of cases appear, these need to be controlled through rapid and targeted interventions including rapid case detection and isolation and diligent contact tracing and quarantining," she said.

"If the situation demands, reintroduction of stricter, targeted measures with the full engagement of communities may be needed."

Spain wants better conditions for farm workers

Spain’s farm minister says authorities are pressing agricultural employers to provide decent accommodation and transport for seasonal migrant workers, amid fears that poor living conditions are creating coronavirus hot spots.

Farm Minister Luis Planas said on Friday that “infections in rural areas don’t happen on farms or in fields, they happen in transport and accommodation”.

He said that, as in Germany and France, officials are concerned that the movement of tens of thousands seasonal workers spreads Covid-19. He said in an interview with Cadena Ser radio that employers must provide “dignified living conditions”.