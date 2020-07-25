WORLD
Somalia's PM Khaire loses confidence vote in parliament
Lawmakers voted 170-8 to remove ex-oil company executive Hassan Ali Khaire from office, saying he failed to establish national security forces to tighten security.
Somalia's Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire attends the opening session of the Doha Forum in the Qatari capital on December 15, 2018. / AFP
July 25, 2020

Somalia's parliament has ousted Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire in a no-confidence vote, the speaker of the house said, due to criticism of his efforts to tighten security in the country.

The vote also followed a dispute over the timing of a national election.

Khaire, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and the heads of regional governments have been in talks this week to try to agree if it should go ahead in February 2021.

Lawmakers voted 170-8 on Saturday to remove Khaire from office, parliamentary speaker Mohamed Mursal Sheikh Abdirahman said.

"The prime minister failed to establish national security forces to tighten security for the federal and state governments," he said.

Lawmakers' decision accepted

Khaire, a former oil company executive, was not immediately available for a comment.

President Mohamed, said in a statement carried on state radio that he had accepted the decision of lawmakers to remove Khaire, citing the need to preserve the unity of the various arms of government.

"He will soon appoint a new prime minister," said the statement posted on the state radio's website.

SOURCE:Reuters
