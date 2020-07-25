POLITICS
3 MIN READ
PSG beat Saint-Etienne to win French Cup final
Paris St Germain's Neymar struck early to secure a 1-0 win over 10-man St Etienne as they claimed a record-extending 13th Coupe de France in a near-empty stadium as French football came out of a four-month break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
PSG beat Saint-Etienne to win French Cup final
Paris Saint-Germain's defender Thiago Silva, right, and forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting after winning the French Cup final football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Saint-Etienne on July 24, 2020. / AFP
July 25, 2020

A tearful Kylian Mbappe limped off with an apparent ankle injury as Paris Saint-Germain beat 10-man Saint-Etienne 1-0 to win the French Cup on Friday.

The injury to Mbappe, who returned to the sideline on crutches, took the gloss off a record-extending 13th cup success and will raise concerns ahead of PSG's Champions League quarterfinal against Atalanta next month.

Saint-Etienne centre half Loic Perrin was sent off in the 30th minute for clumsily hacking down Mbappé as he sprinted past, and Mbappé's right ankle appeared to buckle under him.

READ MORE:Mbappe treble fires PSG into French Cup final

Perrin was making his last appearance for Saint-Etienne 17 years after his debut and his foul sparked a brief bout of angry shoving between the sides.

Neymar struck PSG's opening goal from close range in the 14th after goalkeeper Jessy Moulin saved Mbappe's shot.

Recommended

It was hard on Saint-Étienne, which hit the post through striker Denis Bouanga early on. Bouanga had a shot well saved by goalie Keylor Navas later in the first half.

But Moulin also had to make a superb one-handed save to keep out Angel Di María's curling strike.

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke at length with the players before kickoff.

A maximum of 5,000 fans were allowed at Stade de France because of coronavirus restrictions, but only 2,805 actually attended.

PSG, which lost last season's final on penalty kicks, had not played a competitive game since March 11, when it faced Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16.

Saint-Etienne's previous match was three days earlier in the French league, before it was cancelled with 10 rounds remaining on April 30.

Despite having an extra player, PSG hardly threatened in the second half other than a couple of speculative shots well saved by Moulin.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame