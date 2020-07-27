The Trump administration is sending at least 100 additional federal officers to Portland, Oregon, the Washington Post reported on Monday, as confrontations between anti-racism protesters and federal authorities intensify.

The US Marshals Service decided last week to send 100 deputy marshals to fortify authorities guarding the federal courthouse in downtown Portland, the Post said, citing an internal email, who, according to the leaked email, began arriving last Thursday.

The Department of Homeland Security is considering sending 50 additional Customs and Border Protection personnel to the city, it said.

