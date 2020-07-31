A recent Polish declaration to withdraw from the ‘Women’s Treaty’ is generating shock amongst her EU counterparts. This news highlights a longstanding trend of using women’s rights as political weapons in gathering male political support as well as how gendered laws may be further jeopardising gender equality.

The argument by the incumbent government is that the treaty itself has a less than desirable definition for gender and as such threatens the nuclear family. Arguments against gender as a social construct is the basis for the withdrawal, in reality, it most impacts the state by removing critical international commitments to protect women from domestic violence.

We have seen across Europe and the world during the various coronavirus lockdowns the spike in domestic abuse – in many cases leading to murder, with no punishment.

Last year, reports showed the Polish government ran ads encouraging increasing family sizes and offering women free education – only if they had three children. Simultaneously, there was a ban against over-the-counter emergency contraceptives.

This pattern of using female oppression as a show of political power can be seen in a number of countries today. In the United States, Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was verbally harassed by Rep. Ted Yoho and called a “dangerous, crazy,” and, a “fu**ing b*tch” in front of the media to no actual repercussion.

Trump has placed massive barriers in front of women in need of reproductive health aid. The US president himself has been accused of sexual harassment and he seeks the ‘Christian’ vote through the defunding of family clinics.

In Russia, “moderate” domestic violence was decriminalised in 2017 and led to a surge in cases of abuse against women, but this only was in a series of moves protecting abusers. In one widely publicised case, a man used an axe to chop of the hands of his wife and turned himself into police custody.

The survivor, Margarita Gracheva, had one hand reattached and received a socially-funded prosthetic arm. The only reason she did not turn away from the publicity was to ensure the longest possible sentence, a final result of fourteen years.

One report highlights a similar tendency in Italy, “The Italian government is promoting a law that critics say would eliminate child support, and a government spokesperson said forthcoming legislation would prosecute women who accuse their husbands of domestic violence if the husbands are not convicted.”

Protections without punishment

It seems contradictory that women have protections in place in many nations yet despite this, cases of violence against women soared internationally. It is often because crimes against women have long been justified by the rhetoric of an enraged man or the man or family’s honour has come into question.