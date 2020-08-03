US President Donald Trump said Monday that popular Chinese-owned video app TikTok would be "out of business" in the United States if it did not sell its US operations by September 15, preferably to an American buyer.

He also said he does not mind if Microsoft Corp buys the Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok, but any purchase by an American company would have to be done by a September 15 deadline.

The Republican president said he had a great conversation with Microsoft's chief executive and that it might be easier if Microsoft buys all of TikTok rather than 30 percent.

"I set a date of around September 15, at which point it's going to be out of business in the United States," he told reporters.

User data security

"It'll close down on September 15th unless Microsoft or somebody else is able to buy it and work out a deal."

Trump added pressure on TikTok's parent company ByteDance to reach a deal, after Microsoft confirmed over the weekend that the two sides were in talks and the White House backed off of Trump's threat of an immediate ban.

The United States maintains that TikTok collects users' personal data that the Chinese government can access and make use of for intelligence and other purposes, and the app has been under formal investigation on US national security grounds.

"You can't be controlled, for security reasons, by China. Too big, too invasive," Trump said, approving the Microsoft talks.

'Mounting complexities'

Used by as many as a billion people worldwide to make quirky 60 second videos on their cellphones, TikTok is the latest front in the ongoing political and trade battles between Washington and Beijing.

But for some, the app has come as a fun and relieving outlet to cope with anxiety amid a rampaging lockdown, and the prospect of losing the app holds consequences.

While the company denies its user data goes to the Chinese government, ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming recognized earlier Monday that it was under stiff pressure, and said they were working around-the-clock "for the best outcome."

"We have always been committed to ensuring user data security, as well as the platform neutrality and transparency," Zhang told employees in an internal statement, according to Chinese media.

However, he said, the company faces "mounting complexities across the geopolitical landscape and significant external pressure."

He said the company must confront the challenge from US security bodies and Trump, though "without giving up exploring any possibilities."