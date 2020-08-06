Thursday, August 6, 2020

Trump says vaccine possible by November

US President Trump has said that it’s possible the US could have a coronavirus vaccine before the November 3 election.

But Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US government infectious diseases official, said it’s possible there might be at least one vaccine that works and is safe by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Trump said he’s ready to invoke executive powers to bypass Congress and maintain emergency assistance for Americans suffering from coronavirus-induced economic pain.

US lifts travel restrictions

Meanwhile, the US lifts its warning to citizens to avoid all foreign travel due to the pandemic, pointing to recent improvements.

The State Department said it would instead resume considering each country on a case-by-case basis.

Turkey see more than 1,000 recoveries

Turkey confirms 1,040 more recoveries from the novel coronavirus, raising the tally to 220,546, according to the country's health minister.

Citing Health Ministry data, Fahrettin Koca said that a total of 1,153 people contracted Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 237,265.

The country's death toll from the disease rose to 5,798, with 14 new fatalities over the past 24 hours.

Pakistan lifts restrictions

Pakistan announces it will lift most of its remaining coronavirus restrictions after seeing new cases drop for several weeks.

All restaurants and parks will be allowed to re-open from August 10, as will parks, theatres, cinemas and public transport, according to Asad Umar, who heads Pakistan's task force to fight the coronavirus.

The number has steadily dwindled, and on Thursday, only 21 new fatalities were reported.

Pakistan has confirmed more than 280,000 cases including more than 6,000 deaths, though observers say that with only limited testing, the real number is likely much higher.

Austria limits travel to Spain

Austria's foreign ministry warns against travel to Spain, except for the Balearic and Canary Islands, as concerns grow over people returning from vacation bringing Covid-19 back with them.

Austria's measures are the latest blow to Spain's tourism-dependent economy after Britain, Germany and Switzerland recently warned their citizens against summer holidays on Spanish beaches, or at least in certain regions of the country.

Vietnam converts stadium into field hospital

Vietnam is nearly finished converting a sports stadium into a 1,000-bed field hospital in its new coronavirus epicentre of Danang, according to the health ministry.

The country’s outbreak has spread to at least 11 locations.

Aggressive contact-tracing, targeted testing and strict quarantining had helped Vietnam halt an earlier contagion, but it is now racing to control infections in the central city and beyond after a new outbreak ended a run of more than three months without domestic transmission.

Netherlands says no need for second lockdown

The Netherlands' Prime Minister tightens restrictions on restaurants after growing cases of Covid-19, but says the country does not need to undergo a second lockdown.

Rutte says the only way to do this is with public cooperation. He told tourists to avoid busy parts of Amsterdam and warned the country's youth to obey social distancing rules.

The Netherlands' National Institute for Health reported 601 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, up from 426 a day earlier.

Northern Ireland scraps plan to open pubs

Northern Ireland halts plans to reopen all pubs, and ordered citizens to wear face masks indoors after reporting its highest daily number of coronavirus cases since May.

The British region reported 43 new cases on Thursday compared to a total of 18 in the previous five days, although it has not reported a death related to Covid-19 since July 14.

While bars operating as restaurants are allowed to open, those serving only alcohol will likely have to wait until September at least, according to First Minister Arlene Foster.

France sees over 1,600 cases second day in a row

France reports 1,604 new Covid-19 infections over 24 hours, the total staying above the 1,600 threshold for the second day running, according to health ministry data.

In a statement, the ministry also said the number of patients in intensive care units for the disease is on the rise again, at 390 versus 384 on Wednesday.

Global Covid-19 infections top 19 million

Coronavirus has now infected over 19 million people and killed over 711,627, according to a tally by Worldometer.

The tally shows that over 12 million have recovered.

The top five countries with the highest number of infections are US, Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa.

UK says 50M masks unusable over safety concerns

The British government says it won’t be using 50 million face masks it bought during a scramble to secure protective equipment for medics at the height of the coronavirus outbreak because of safety concerns.

The masks were part of a 252 million pound ($332 million) contract the government signed with investment firm Ayanda Capital in April.

Papers filed in a court case reveal that the masks will not be distributed because they have ear loops rather than head loops and may not fit tightly enough.

The government says another 150 million masks supplied by Ayanda are unaffected but are still being tested.

The papers are part of a lawsuit against the Conservative government by campaigning groups the Good Law Project and EveryDoctor.

Central Japan region put under virus emergency

A governor in central Japan has announced a state of emergency because of rising virus cases and asked businesses and people to curb activities, especially during an upcoming holiday.

Aichi prefecture has been seeing more than 100 new infections a day since mid-July after an extended period with zero new cases. The prefecture includes Nagoya and the headquarters of Toyota Motor Corp, Japan’s top automaker.

Governor Hideaki Ohmura said businesses are being asked to close altogether or close early, and people are requested to stay home at night to prevent infec tions from spreading.

The requests continue through August 24, a period that includes Japan's Obon holidays.

“The situation we are in is very serious,” Ohmura said.

Japan has not had a lockdown.

Japan has more than 43,400 cases and about 1,000 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

Germany to impose virus tests on risk zone arrivals

Germany will introduce mandatory coronavirus tests for travellers returning from designated risk zones from Saturday, the country's health minister said.

Having announced the measure last week, minister Jens Spahn said it would take effect from this weekend, as fears grow over rising case numbers blamed on summer holidays and local outbreaks.

From Saturday, "travellers entering Germany will have to bring a test result with them or be tested on arrival", he added, confirming once again that the tests would be paid for by the government.

Germany's list of "risk zones" currently includes most non-EU countries, as well as certain provinces in Belgium and Spain.

The country's 16 states agreed last month on free tests for all returning travellers, but had stopped short of making the tests mandatory.

Spahn said however that that imposing tests was "the safe option".

Indonesia's infections rise by 1,882, deaths by 69

Indonesia reported 1,882 new infections and 69 additional deaths on Thursday, data from government's special task force showed.

Those brought the total number of cases to 118,753 and deaths to 5,521.

Indonesia's case tally was surpassed on Thursday by neighbouring Philippines, which, with 119,460 cases, has the most infections in East Asia.

Philippines reports 3,561 new cases, 28 more deaths

The Philippines' health ministry reported 3,561 new infections and 28 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths had increased to 2,150, while confirmed cases had reached 119,460, topping Indonesia for the most infections in East Asia.

Strict lockdown in and around the capital brought the economy to its knees in the first half.

The government placed the capital under lockdown until mid-August to stem surging infections.

Slovakia daily case hits highest since April

Slovakia, which has one of Europe's lowest death tolls, reported its biggest daily rise in new cases in more than three months, saying it had recorded 63 deaths in a single day.

The central European country of 5.5 million people has fared better than most in containing the spread of the virus, although daily cases have risen since June as Slovakia opened up from lockdowns, mirroring a European trend of rising infections.

Latest data released on Thursday showed the total number of cases identified so far in Slovakia had reached 2,480, of which 1,824 people have already recovered.

The health ministry said the situation remained under control and hospitalisations were steady.

Last week, the country reported its first Covid-19 death since mid-May, bringing the total to 29.

Poland reports record new infections

Poland reported 726 new cases, according to the health ministry's Twitter account, the fifth time a new record has been set since last week.

Poland has reported a total of 49,515 cases and 1,774 deaths, according to the ministry.

Hong Kong reports 95 new cases

Hong Kong reported 95 new cases, of which 91 were locally transmitted, as authorities tried to contain the virus, which has seen a resurgence in the global financial hub over the past month.

Around 3,800 people have been infected in Hong Kong since late January, 44 of whom have died. On Wednesday, 85 new cases were reported.

The government on Thursday said it was extending the work from home period for civil servants until August 16.

Russia reports more than 5,200 new cases

Russian authorities reported 5,267 new cases, pushing its national tally to 871,894, the fourth largest in the world.