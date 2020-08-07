POLITICS
Several NFL players opt-out of season as dozens test positive for Covid-19
Camps opened for all players on July 28, and the season is scheduled to kickoff September 10 with Covid-19 measures.
FILE PHOTO: NFL Football - Super Bowl LIV - Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, US - February 2, 2020. / Reuters
August 7, 2020

At least 56 National Football League players have so far tested positive for Covid-19 since training camps opened to rookies on July 21.

Camps opened for all players on July 28, and the season is scheduled to kickoff September 10 with health and safety measures in place designed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

The deadline for players to opt out of the season was set for 4 pm ET (2000 GMT) on Thursday, with more than 60 reportedly intending to skip the 2020 campaign over Covid-19 concerns.

Eligible players who opt out voluntarily will receive a $150,000 stipend, while "high-risk" opt outs get $350,000, according to the union, the National Football League Players Association. 

Health issues that qualify a player for being considered high risk for severe Covid-19 include cancer, type 2 diabetes, certain heart conditions and asthma.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White pushed back against critics on Twitter amid reports he was considering skipping the season, though it was not immediately clear if he had chosen to opt out.

"Crazy that me choosing my family’s well being over a game comes with so called fans attacking and questioning me and saying I’m selfish," tweeted White, a 2019 Pro Bowl selection. "No you guys are selfish for thinking that football is bigger than life."

Offensive tackle Lucas Niang, a third-round draft choice of the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, and Cleveland Browns guard Malcolm Pridgeon, opted out prior to Thursday's deadline, according to Around the NFL.

With pre-season games canceled and attendance limited, or outright banned, in stadiums across the country, Commissioner Roger Goodell told fans in an open letter last week: "The NFL in 2020 will not look like other years."

READ MORE:NFL players given deadline to opt out of new season clouded by Covid-19

SOURCE:Reuters
